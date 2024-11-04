The Horbury Tapestry - Then and Now Project

The Friends of Horbury Library are delighted to announce that both elements of the project linked to the Horbury Tapestry have now been successfully completed.

The first part saw the creation of a website hosting images of the tapestry that was stitched by local women in 2003/4 and is displayed in Horbury Library.

Visitors to https://horburytapestry.co.uk can see the whole tapestry and zoom in on individual pieces. Using hot spots, they can see each of the 228 works of art in even more detail, together with the name of the individual artist and learn about what is portrayed. Viewers can also search on the basis of subject, stitcher and technique. There is an interesting section on the making of the tapestry, including a video, filmed in 2005, presented by Janet Taylor, the designer behind the original project. The website, the design of which far exceeded the group’s expectations, was created and is hosted by Wakefield based One to One Development Trust.

As one person said at the launch “all my family can now see the beautiful pieces my mother stitched 20 years ago”.

This project was supported with a Culture Grant by Wakefield Council as part of Our Year – Wakefield District 2024, along with generous in-kind support from One to One Development Trust.

Participation in other local events during the project resulted in the preparation of larger images of individual pieces of tapestry as part of PowerPoint presentations.

The second part of the project, funded by local donors, looked to create an image of Horbury in 2024. People were invited to contribute photographs of Horbury in the summer holiday period showing aspects of Horbury that appealed to them. These were then reproduced on a photo banner, put together by local Horbury company, Visual Impact, and is displayed next to the original stitched tapestry. The response to the banner has been very gratifying. Overheard conversations indicate that it has provoked reflections at the positive changes since 2004 and pride in what local people are doing. An image of the photo banner has been added to the website, https://horburytapestry.co.uk/then-and-now-project . along with the names of the photographers and information about the subjects. Comments from further afield are typified by a Lincolnshire visitor to the website “what a wonderful expression of community.” The banner was unveiled in the library on the Horbury Heritage Day in September, giving visitors an opportunity to also view the exhibition in the Horbury People’s Museum, before it changes at the beginning of November.