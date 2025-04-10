The Prince of Wales Hospice receive a donation from the Rotary Club of Normanton

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Members of the Rotary Club of Normanton once again decided to assist their local hospices and on Tuesday the 8th.April 2025 a further donation was made to the Prince of Wales Hospice in Pontefract.

The presentation was made by our current president Stephen Woodcock and past-president Jenny James who is also a volunteer at the hospice. The cheque was received by Carole Tudor the Fundraising Officer for the hospice.