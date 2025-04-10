The Prince of Wales Hospice receive a donation from the Rotary Club of Normanton

Members of the Rotary Club of Normanton once again decided to assist their local hospices and on Tuesday the 8th.April 2025 a further donation was made to the Prince of Wales Hospice in Pontefract.

The presentation was made by our current president Stephen Woodcock and past-president Jenny James who is also a volunteer at the hospice. The cheque was received by Carole Tudor the Fundraising Officer for the hospice.

