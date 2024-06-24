The Romans return to Harrogate!
Roman soldiers, conspirators and even Emperor Caesar himself are visiting Harrogate and this time they are setting up camp at RHS Harlow Carr Gardens on July 2 and 3, when popular touring theatre company, Oddsocks Productions brings Shakespeare’s Julius Caesar to the venue as part of a national tour. The performance is part of an open air season provided for local audiences by Harrogate International Festivals
Rome 44BC. Egotistical Emperor Julius Caesar is sweating (and it’s not just the heatwave). His liberal Senators are a stabbing pain in the backside. They’ve had enough! Rome is in chaos, trust in the government is weak and the emperor’s fate is written in the stars (or the ‘entrails of a goat’). The peasants are revolting as the most famous political coup in literature is given the Oddsocks treatment. Expect the tearing of togas, the swishing of roman swords, some preposterous puppetry, and the biggest battle scene five actors have ever created. On your marcus, getus setus, let the games begin!
Oddsocks productions is delighted to be appearing at Harrogate International Festival this summer with its unique brand of family-friendly, laugh out loud Shakespeare and the performance continues the company’s long association with the festival and local audiences.
Celebrating thirty-five years of touring nationally and internationally this year, and having appeared in Harrogate for most of those years, Oddsocks is a family run theatre company lead by actor directors Andy Barrow and Elli Mackenzie who also happen to be husband and wife and who both appear in the production.
Prepare to laugh your socks off as the bonkers but talented cast of five actors, plus a life-sized puppet or two, pitch up to perform Shakespeare as you’ve never seen it before!
Gates open at 6.45pm, performances start at 7.30pm each evening and the total running time is 2 hours including interval.
The show will go ahead in all but the very worst weather, so do make sure to wear appropriate clothing and bring seating and bring a picnic. The actors may even peel your grapes for you! Suitable for all from 7-107!
