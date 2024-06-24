The Romans return to Harrogate!

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Oddsocks Productions presents JULIUS CAESAR by William Shakespeare, at RHS Garden Harlow Carr, as part of Harrogate International Festival on Tuesday 2 and Wednesday 3 July at 7.30pm

Roman soldiers, conspirators and even Emperor Caesar himself are visiting Harrogate and this time they are setting up camp at RHS Harlow Carr Gardens on July 2 and 3, when popular touring theatre company, Oddsocks Productions brings Shakespeare’s Julius Caesar to the venue as part of a national tour. The performance is part of an open air season provided for local audiences by Harrogate International Festivals

Rome 44BC. Egotistical Emperor Julius Caesar is sweating (and it’s not just the heatwave). His liberal Senators are a stabbing pain in the backside. They’ve had enough! Rome is in chaos, trust in the government is weak and the emperor’s fate is written in the stars (or the ‘entrails of a goat’). The peasants are revolting as the most famous political coup in literature is given the Oddsocks treatment. Expect the tearing of togas, the swishing of roman swords, some preposterous puppetry, and the biggest battle scene five actors have ever created. On your marcus, getus setus, let the games begin!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Oddsocks productions is delighted to be appearing at Harrogate International Festival this summer with its unique brand of family-friendly, laugh out loud Shakespeare and the performance continues the company’s long association with the festival and local audiences.

Oddsocks Productions presents Julius Caesar at Harrogate International Festival

Celebrating thirty-five years of touring nationally and internationally this year, and having appeared in Harrogate for most of those years, Oddsocks is a family run theatre company lead by actor directors Andy Barrow and Elli Mackenzie who also happen to be husband and wife and who both appear in the production.

Prepare to laugh your socks off as the bonkers but talented cast of five actors, plus a life-sized puppet or two, pitch up to perform Shakespeare as you’ve never seen it before!

Gates open at 6.45pm, performances start at 7.30pm each evening and the total running time is 2 hours including interval.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad