Thousands of Wakefield locals set to miss England games due to wedding clash

New analysis of ONS wedding data has revealed the UK towns and cities where residents are most likely to miss a Euro 2024 England game - and it's not good news for residents of Wakefield.

A hefty 3,600 England fans based in Wakefield are set to miss at least one of England's Euro 2024 games because of a wedding clash.

That’s according to football betting tips, predictions and news site, Footy Accumulators, who took a deep dive into 10 years of ONS wedding data, to determine which areas in the country locals are most likely to miss an England game due to wedding commitments.

The experts analysed the number of weddings held on each day of the year from 2019 to 2010 in all English towns and cities and then compared the results with England’s Euro 2024 fixtures.

3,600 Wakefield residents will have to choose between attending a wedding or supporting England

According to the study, Wakefield was found to be the ninth most likely city to have a wedding fall on one of England’s upcoming Euro 2024 games. That's because 45 couples are expected to tie the knot when England take to the pitch in Germany, which is bad news for 3,600 supporters in Wakefield who will have a tough decision to make on the day.

The locations where residents are most likely to have a Euro 2024 wedding clash

Rank Location Total no. of weddings (10 year period) Average no. of weddings to fall on England game Average no. of wedding guests to miss England game 1 London 312,165 1,000 80,000 2 Birmingham 27,940 90 7,200 3 Leeds 23,404 75 6,000 4 Manchester 20,302 69 5,520 5 Liverpool 18,196 58 4,640 6 Sheffield 18,031 57 4,560 7 Bristol 16,444 53 4,240 8 Bradford 14,392 46 3,680 9 Wakefield 14,037 45 3,600 10 Brighton 13,460 43 3,440

The location where fans are most likely to experience a Euro 2024 wedding clash is London. A staggering 312,165 weddings have been held in the capital across the 10 years of data, which means at a minimum 80,000 Londoners could be forced to miss an England game this tournament.

Birmingham was found to be the second most likely city to have a wedding fall on one of England’s upcoming games. That’s because 90 weddings are predicted to take place in Birmingham when the Three Lions are due to play, which is bad news for a minimum of 7,200 Brummies.

Residents of Leeds may need to double check their calendars, as 75 couples are expected to tie the knot in the Yorkshire city when England take to the pitch in Germany.

At least 5,520 England fans from Manchester are set to miss one of England’s games if the Three Lions reach the final. That’s since a hefty 69 weddings are estimated to take place in Manchester when England are scheduled to play.

Liverpool makes fifth in the study, as 18,196 weddings have been held in the city across the 10 years of data, with 58 on course to be held during an England match in the upcoming tournament.

Commenting on the study, Alex Beecham, Managing Director of Footy Accumulators said: “Many football fans might say the best day of their life would be seeing their club or country winning major silverware, while others may say their wedding day.

“Unfortunately this year some football fans might not have a choice as plans coincide and many end up double-booked.