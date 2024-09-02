Time to shine a light on our remarkable volunteers: Who gets your vote as the Wakefield District Unsung Hero for 2024?

With over 200 separate nominations—the most the charity has ever received—this year’s selection process was exceptionally challenging for the judging panel.

The Foundation’s Executive Director, Lisa Milburn, says: “It’s truly incredible to see that so many selfless individuals and remarkable teams are making a difference in their communities, quietly dedicating their time and expertise to improve the lives of those around them.”

After much deliberation, the Foundation is proud to present the 10 individuals/organisations who they feel exemplify the true spirit of community service:

Each of the finalists is in the running for an additional honour – the People’s Choice Award, which will be determined by the public.

To cast your vote, visit https://wakefieldcf.org.uk/unsung-heroes/

This year’s Unsung Heroes Awards ceremony will take place on Friday, October 11 2024.

The Community Foundation Wakefield District looks forward to honouring these extraordinary individuals and teams during what promises to be a truly fantastic evening.

Prosper Wakefield is the event’s headline sponsor and other local partners will also be supporting the evening.

The ceremony includes a three-course meal; for ticket information, contact [email protected].

Help us to celebrate and recognise these Unsung Heroes who continue to make our community a better place, one selfless act at a time. Vote for your favourite!

Wakefield Street Kitchen The entire team at Wakefield Street Kitchen received numerous nominations from across the district, highlighting the organisation's significant impact. Led by Anna Howard (pictured) this dedicated group of volunteers provides supplies and hot meals to hundreds of local people in need each week.

Sara Williamson As Chair and Founder of the MY Breast Cancer Support Group, Sara Williamson has been a beacon of hope for those living with a breast cancer diagnosis. Her collaboration with Yorkshire Cancer Research on the Active Together campaign has been instrumental in helping cancer patients maintain their health and wellbeing through exercise during treatment.

Jan Archbold After losing her husband to dementia, Jan Archbold turned her grief into a positive and created a welcoming space and service for people with the same diagnosis. Founding the Memory Action Group (MAG), she devotes her time to supporting people with dementia and their families, ensuring they never feel alone. Jan's unwavering dedication to her community has earned her a well-deserved spot on this list.