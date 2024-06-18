Top local authorities for green space revealed - good news for Wakefield

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

In a new study conducted by outdoor experts The Hunting Terrain, Wakefield has been identified as the local authority with the fourth most green space in the UK.

The study by The Hunting Terrain, assesses public green space accessibility across 40 major local authorities, considering population density, green space provision per capita- to identify the most and least accommodating areas.

The provision allocation per person is determined by access to public parks, and areas of public land with green space for people to visit for recreation purposes.

Having sufficient access to public green spaces is important, particularly for residents of larger cities, as being among nature is key for mental well-being.

Milton Keynes leads the nation in public green space access, boasting an impressive provision of 59.7 sqm per-person among its population of 285,032.

Second in the ranking is Stoke-on-Trent in Staffordshire, which has a population density of 259,302 and an overall green space provision of 52.91 sqm per- person.

Ranking in third is Welsh city Wrexham, which has a green space provision of 44.92 sqm per capita, based on its population of 142,171.

Wakefield is in fourth for the most readily accessible public green spaces, with a population of 349,951 and a total provision of 42.34 sqm per-person.

Fifth in the green space ranking is Aberdeen, the third most populous city in Scotland. Its population density is 235,864 and it secures a provision of 41.44 sqm of green space per person.

The ten local authority districts with the most green space per person

Local Authority District Population (2023) Provision Per Person (sqm) Milton Keynes 285,032 59.7 Stoke-on-Trent 259,302 52.91 Wrexham 142,171 44.92 Wakefield 349,951 42.34 Aberdeen 235,864 41.44 Peterborough 208,923 39.48 Oxford 154,700 36.25 Swansea 249,711 35.89 Dundee 149,155 34.6 Newcastle Upon Tyne 302,316 31.67

At the bottom end of the ranking is Norwich, which has a provision of 12.39 sqm per person based on a population of 145,252 - four times less than Milton Keynes.

Brighton & Hove is second to last, with a population of 299,473 and a provision of 12.86 sqm per capita. Portsmouth is third to last, with a provision of 13.97 sqm based upon a population density of 220,077.

Fourth to last in the ranking is Coventry, the city has a population of 391,673 and a total provision of 15.30 sqm per person. Bradford is fifth in the ranking, with a provision of 15.82 sqm of green space per person, across a population of 540,940.

The ten local authority districts with the least green space per person

Local Authority District Population (2023) Provision Per Person (sqm) Norwich 145,252 12.39 Brighton & Hove 299,473 12.86 Portsmouth 220,077 13.97 Coventry 391,673 15.30 Bradford 540,940 15.82 Kingston Upon Hull 262,756 15.98 Southampton 260,075 17.28 Plymouth 267,051 17.95 London 9,358,604 18.61 Manchester 574,184 19.03