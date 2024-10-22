UK Boardroom Apprentice Programme set to return next week

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The UK Boardroom Apprentice is set to return as applications for next year’s programme are set to open on Monday 28th October 2024.

UK Boardroom Apprentice is a unique 12-month board learning, development and placement programme which enables those who would like to serve on a public or third sector board to learn and gain the experience that they need to take that step.

Since its inception in 2017, the programme has seen 438 individuals across the UK embark on their Boardroom Apprentice journey.Boardroom Apprentice founder Eileen Mullan said: “Boardroom Apprentice was created to deliver diversity, create change, and realise aspirations.

“Our vision is simple – to bridge the gap between aspiration and reality. Successful applicants will have the opportunity to join a host board for a year to learn how they can bring fresh perspectives and diverse thinking to boardrooms across the UK.”

UK Boardroom Apprentices

Open to those aged 18 or over from all backgrounds and all abilities, the programme seeks to enable a wider diversity of individuals to play their part within boardrooms, allowing those without board experience to enhance their knowledge and understanding through in-depth learning and support.

Boardroom Apprentice prides itself on the support system in place for those taking part in the programme.

Upon being assigned a host board, Boardroom Apprentices are paired with a Board Buddy who aids with their progression throughout the twelve-month experience, as well as being provided with a suite of learning days.

Ms Mullan added: “I decided to create a programme that brings together three key elements – knowledge, experience and support.

“Over a twelve-month window Boardroom Apprentices will get practical board experience, a suite of learning days and support to fully equip them to serve on a board in the public or third sector in the future.

“Being a Boardroom Apprentice is a gift with the expectation that you give it back. Being a Boardroom Apprentice is about preparing you for public service, which is about you playing your part.”

Speaking of her experience, Boardroom Apprentice Jennifer MacMahon who was placed with the Independent Monitoring Authority said: “The programme showed me so many new experiences. From communication, to patience, understanding and confidence, I really grew as a person.

“Between the network system, experiences and support available, the Boardroom Apprentice programme has been life changing for me in building my confidence, tackling anxiety and overcoming imposter syndrome.

“Feeling proud of myself and as though I could achieve something big has been something I struggled with, but this programme has made me feel like I do deserve a place and that I will go on to do great things.

“I feel proud and incredibly grateful for the opportunities I’ve had and the doors the Boardroom Apprentice programme has opened for me.”

During the year, each Boardroom Apprentice has to attend eight learning days on topics such as finance, communication and governance along with the board placement on a board of their choice.

2023 UK Boardroom Apprentice, Alex Stewart, who was placed with the Forestry Commission said the programme was an “empowering” experience.

He added: “Using my experiences and combining them with the learnings of the UK Boardroom Apprentice programme means that I can make a real difference to an organisation in the future.

“For me, the most empowering part of the programme was not only how much there was to learn, but identifying how much I could contribute. I now have the confidence necessary to put myself forward, as well as the ability to be critical in a positive light.

“That’s been something that I’ve really enjoyed: being able to look inwardly and seeing the positives of what I already know, and then coupling that with the learning experiences that we’ve been provided with as well.”

For more information on the UK Boardroom Apprentice go to boardroomapprentice.com/uk and to find out more about how to apply, go to boardroomapprentice.com/how-to-apply