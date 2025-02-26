Unlock your destiny in a zombie apocalypse: Local author Peter Andrew Atherton’s new novel offers a riveting interactive experience

Are you ready for a story that will keep you up at night, wondering if your choices in a zombie apocalypse could determine your fate? Local author Peter Andrew Atherton, from Upton, Pontefract, is set to redefine the world of interactive fiction with his latest release, The Decay of Humanity. This spine-chilling narrative immerses readers in a post-apocalyptic wasteland, where the living dead rule, and every decision can either lead to salvation or destruction.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“I wanted to create something more than just another zombie story,” says Atherton, a passionate writer with a knack for creating high-stakes suspense.

“It’s not just about fighting the undead; it’s about making choices in a world where survival depends on your decisions. Each path you take will lead to a different outcome, and you’ll constantly question if you made the right move.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Decay of Humanity follows a young protagonist struggling to survive in a world ravaged by a zombie outbreak. With humanity on the brink of extinction, the protagonist must navigate through dangerous terrain, form fragile alliances, and decide whom to trust in a world where the living are just as dangerous as the undead. The choices you make in each chapter will directly affect the story’s progression, making every decision crucial. And if you’re not careful? Expect sarcastic, darkly humorous “death pages” that throw you back into the chaos, reminding you just how quickly things can go wrong.

Local author Peter Andrew Atherton, from Upton, Pontefract

This isn’t your typical survival horror tale. Atherton blends suspense, moral dilemmas, and complex characters into a gripping, interactive experience. In the novel’s 51 chapters, readers are presented with difficult decisions that aren’t just about survival—they test your values. Will you take risks to save others, or will you act in your own self-interest when the zombies close in? Each choice will shape your protagonist’s journey, with multiple possible endings based on how you navigate the challenges of this decimated world.

“What I really wanted to focus on was making the choices feel real,” Atherton explains. “This isn’t a world where there’s a clear right or wrong way to survive. It’s about your instincts, what you’d do in the face of impossible decisions. The consequences can be devastating, and that’s what makes it so gripping.”

The interactive nature of The Decay of Humanity is what sets it apart from traditional novels. Readers don’t just passively read—they actively participate, choosing paths that lead to different outcomes. The novel’s non-linear format ensures that no two readers will experience the same story in the same way, making it the perfect choice for fans of both zombie fiction and interactive storytelling.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s about being part of the world,” says Atherton. “Your choices aren’t just about the protagonist—they shape the world around them. If you choose to trust someone who’s untrustworthy, you’ll have to live with the consequences. The world reacts to you, and that’s what makes every choice feel impactful.”

Man standing watching a city fall to the apocalypse

Set to release on April 30th, The Decay of Humanity will be available for purchase at Waterstones, Amazon, and Barnes & Noble. The novel promises a thrilling, immersive experience that will keep readers hooked until the very end. With its complex moral choices, heart-pounding suspense, and unforgettable characters, this is one book you won’t be able to put down.

While The Decay of Humanity marks a bold new step for Atherton, he’s already working on more projects that will continue to push the boundaries of interactive fiction. “I’ve got ideas for even darker, more twisted stories in the works,” he teases with a grin. “But not all of them will be apocalyptic or zombie-related. I have other books that follow the same interactive style but explore entirely different themes and genres. So, stay tuned—there’s plenty more to come!”

If you’re a fan of gripping, high-stakes stories that keep you at the edge of your seat, The Decay of Humanity is a must-read. Don’t miss out on this innovative new take on the zombie apocalypse genre—mark your calendars for April 30th, and get ready to decide the fate of humanity.

With The Decay of Humanity, Atherton is offering readers more than just a story—he’s offering an experience. Will you survive the apocalypse? The choice is yours.