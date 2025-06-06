Vico Homes is bringing high quality retirement living to Wakefield

In a drive to create more homes and places to be proud of, Vico homes is opening a new retirement living development in the heart of Wakefield.

The new development, off Stanley Parkway, will bring 58 modern one and two bedroom apartments all available for less than you’d expect to pay on the open market. Built by Torsion Care, these new homes will be exclusively available for people aged 55 and over for retirement living, providing both independence and support.

New residents of Merrifield Manor will benefit from a dedicated Retirement Living Coordinator for day-to-day support and social activities, EV charging, facilities for guests, landscaped gardens and each apartment includes a Care Link telecare system for peace of mind.

Martyn Shaw, Chief Executive of Vico Homes, said: “More high quality homes are needed than ever before and we have ambitious plans to meet that need. We know that family homes are in high demand and we hope that by offering outstanding facilities like Merrifield Manor, we’ll be giving people the confidence to downsize, freeing up larger homes for families and creating a vibrant community where people can thrive in retirement. We’re investing £300 million in new homes and I’m excited to see the new vibrant communities that will support.”

Ian Ward, Managing Director, Torsion Care, said: “We are proud to have developed and constructed Merrifield Manor, a high-quality retirement living scheme designed to support independent living in later life. This development reflects Torsion Care’s commitment to creating sustainable, well-considered homes that meet the growing demand for age-appropriate housing. We are pleased to see the scheme now in the hands of Vico Homes and look forward to the positive impact it will have on the Wakefield community.”

