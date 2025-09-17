Vico Homes is bringing more affordable homes to Fryston with £15.8 million development

As part of plans to create more vibrant communities, Vico Homes is delivering 78 new affordable homes off Park Dale Road in Fryston, Castleford.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Built by Taylor Wimpey, the £15.8m development will provide a mix of affordable rent, shared ownership and rent to buy, and is backed by grant funding from Homes England, the Government’s housing regeneration agency. The new homes are expected to complete early in 2027 with residents moving in shortly after.

David Bagnall, Development Manager at Vico Homes, said: “Many more affordable homes are needed and we’re investing £300 million in thousands of homes to do just that – providing more homes in more places.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We’re working closely with Taylor Wimpey and the development in Fryston joins our existing partnership at Rotherham, so families will have more affordable housing options to choose from. I’m excited to see the new vibrant community that will grow here.”

From left to right: David Bagnall, Development Manager for Vico Homes; Kathryn Hutchinson, Sales Officer for Vico Homes; Michael Brown, Trainee Assistant Site Manager for Taylor Wimpey, Rachael Hills, Sales Officer for Vico Homes; Ryan Meah, Homesearch Officer for Vico Homes; Marc Wood, Site Manager for Taylor Wimpey.

Jo Ainsley, Managing Director at Taylor Wimpey Yorkshire, added: “We are proud to be working with Vico Homes at our Fryston development. Providing affordable homes is essential in helping people step onto the property ladder in a place where they want to live. We are excited to see this community grow and flourish as residents begin to move in."