Vico Homes is bringing more affordable homes to Fryston with £15.8 million development
Built by Taylor Wimpey, the £15.8m development will provide a mix of affordable rent, shared ownership and rent to buy, and is backed by grant funding from Homes England, the Government’s housing regeneration agency. The new homes are expected to complete early in 2027 with residents moving in shortly after.
David Bagnall, Development Manager at Vico Homes, said: “Many more affordable homes are needed and we’re investing £300 million in thousands of homes to do just that – providing more homes in more places.
"We’re working closely with Taylor Wimpey and the development in Fryston joins our existing partnership at Rotherham, so families will have more affordable housing options to choose from. I’m excited to see the new vibrant community that will grow here.”
Jo Ainsley, Managing Director at Taylor Wimpey Yorkshire, added: “We are proud to be working with Vico Homes at our Fryston development. Providing affordable homes is essential in helping people step onto the property ladder in a place where they want to live. We are excited to see this community grow and flourish as residents begin to move in."