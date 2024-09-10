Vote for your 2024 community heroes!
WDH is inviting you to cast your votes in the 13th Love Where You Live Awards (LWYLA) and help celebrate the amazing work of community champions throughout Wakefield and the wider area. This year the panel has whittled down the fantastic nominations to a shortlist of 29 amazing finalists across eight categories.
The Love Where You Live Awards ceremony will be held on Thursday, 7 November 2024. The top three entries in each category take home a cash prize of £200, £100 or £50 thanks to WDH’s grounds maintenance partners and event sponsors, Tivoli.
WDH’s Chief Executive, Andy Wallhead, said: “Once again the calibre of entries for our Love Where You Live Awards has been extremely high, and I know the shortlisting wasn’t easy. We have 29 worthy finalists for you to choose from who each contribute so much to their local communities.
“It is heartwarming to see that so many people continue to work so hard to make Wakefield and the wider district a better place. Help us celebrate our fantastic finalists by casting your votes today.”
WDH has celebrated almost 100 groups and individuals since the Awards began in 2011. The winners took home over £30,000 in prizes during that time.
Voting opens on Monday, 9 September 2024 and will close at midnight on Friday, 4 October 2024. To vote for your Love Where You Live Award winners, please visit the website: www.lovewhereyouliveawards.co.uk
The finalists are:
Best Garden Award:
· Robert Cocliff
· John Hawes
· Stamford Bridge in Bloom
Young Achiever Award:
· Mia Boggett
· Clay Gibson
· Shabaan Saleem
Arts and Culture Award:
· Normanton Youth Dance
· Pontefract Reads
· Lynsey Tomlinson
Working with Young People Award:
· Airedale Boys Brigade
· Crofton Young People’s Association
· Xuberdance
Working with Older People Award:
· Crofton Darby and Joan
· Friends of Millgarth
· Meet and Eats Diner
Community Champion of the Year Award:
· Mike Dixon
· Oliver Hajba
· Colin Hardwicke
· Anne Waring
Digital in the Community Award:
· Ossett Through the Ages (OTTA)
· Pontefract Community Page
· Stanley Residents
Community Group Award:
· The Crafty Creatives – Cancer Support
· Ferrybridge Community Centre
· Friends of Moverley Flatts
· Normanton Knightingale Cheerleaders
· Smawthorne Welfare Action Team
· Soup4EM
· Wrenthorpe Environmental Society (WRENS)
