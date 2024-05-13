Picture: Scott MerryleesPicture: Scott Merrylees
Wakefield and North of England Tulip Society's annual show: See the stunning petal patterns and unique displays captured in these 14 pictures

By Catherine Gannon
Published 13th May 2024, 13:00 BST
Brown beer bottles and stunning feather petal patterns are just some of the things that make the Wakefield and North of England Tulip Society’s annual show unique – take a look at our 14 pictures which captured the day.

The society’s annual show took place on Saturday, May 11 at the Ossett War Memorial Community Centre and saw tulip growers enter their decorative plants to be scrutinised by the judges and compete to win trophies.

The society is one of the last remaining in the country solely dedicated to growing and exhibiting tulips in a competitive setting, with the English Florist’s Tulips – identifiable by their striking petal patterns – and brown beer bottles used to display them particularly unique to it.

The Wakefield and North of England Tulip Society formed in 1836 and have held their annual show ever since.

The unique petals of the English Florist's Tulip are marked with striking patterns.

The society's annual show is one of the only places to see English Florist's Tulips in a competitive setting.

The society's long history has made it tradition to display the English Florist's Tulips in brown beer bottles.

