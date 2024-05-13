The society’s annual show took place on Saturday, May 11 at the Ossett War Memorial Community Centre and saw tulip growers enter their decorative plants to be scrutinised by the judges and compete to win trophies.

The society is one of the last remaining in the country solely dedicated to growing and exhibiting tulips in a competitive setting, with the English Florist’s Tulips – identifiable by their striking petal patterns – and brown beer bottles used to display them particularly unique to it.

Click through the pictures to view some of the stunning entries from the day up-close.

