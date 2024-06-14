Wakefield BID and local businesses join forces for successful litter pick event

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Wakefield Business Improvement District (BID), in collaboration with the Wakefield City Centre Management Board, hosted a successful litter pick event on Thursday 13th June and Friday 14th June. The initiative saw participation from numerous local businesses, all coming together to enhance the cleanliness and appeal of Wakefield city centre.

The litter pick event aimed to not only improve the visual appeal of the city but also foster a sense of community and responsibility among local businesses. The collective effort underscored the importance of maintaining a clean and welcoming environment, which is crucial for attracting visitors and supporting local commerce.

Thomas Wales, Chief Executive of Wakefield BID, expressed his appreciation for the community’s involvement, stating, “We are thrilled with the turnout and support from our local businesses for this litter pick event. Their dedication to keeping Wakefield clean and inviting is a testament to the strong community spirit we have here. A clean city centre is vital for creating a positive impression on visitors and boosting our local economy.”

Wakefield BID and Wakefield Council at the Litter Pick

Daniel Critchley, Business Engagement Executive of Wakefield BID, also emphasised the significance of the event, saying, “The participation of our local businesses in this initiative highlights the collective responsibility we all share in maintaining our city. It’s not just about cleanliness; it’s about creating a vibrant, attractive space where businesses can thrive, and residents and visitors alike can enjoy.”

The litter pick event covered key areas of the city centre, with teams working to remove litter. The effort not only resulted in a visibly cleaner environment but also strengthened the bonds between local businesses and the broader community.

Wakefield BID and Wakefield City Centre Management Board extends its thanks to all participating businesses and volunteers for their hard work and commitment. This collaborative effort is a shining example of what can be achieved when the community comes together for a common cause.