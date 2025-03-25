Wakefield BID and Trinity Walk join forces for Great British Spring Clean

Wakefield BID has launched its first M.A.D. (Make A Difference) event of the year in partnership with Trinity Walk, kicking off a bold programme of clean-up days that coincided with the start of Keep Britain Tidy’s Great British Spring Clean 2025.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Wakefield BID has launched its first M.A.D. (Make A Difference) event of the year in partnership with Trinity Walk, kicking off a bold programme of clean-up days that coincided with the start of Keep Britain Tidy’s Great British Spring Clean 2025.

The event that was held on Friday March 21, saw teams from Trinity Walk, Wakefield BID, and local businesses come together to take action across the city centre. Volunteers rolled up their sleeves to tackle litter, jet wash pavements, and freshen up the public realm – all in a shared effort to give Wakefield a well-deserved spring spruce-up.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The timing of the launch was no accident. The Great British Spring Clean, which runs nationally from March 21 to April 6, is the UK’s largest environmental campaign, encouraging people to pledge to pick up at least one bag of litter and improve the places they live and work.

Wakefield BID and Trinity Walk joining forces for M.A.D Days

James White, Centre Manager at Trinity Walk, said: “We’re proud to work alongside Wakefield BID to support the Great British Spring Clean and do our bit for the city. It’s about civic pride – taking the time to care for the spaces we all share. Our team recognises that even though we’re a shopping centre, we’re part of a much bigger picture. That’s why we wanted to support efforts across the whole of Wakefield, not just within our own walls.”

The event also marked the rollout of Wakefield BID’s investment in new city-cleaning equipment, including jet washers and gum removal machinery. This new kit means Wakefield BID can now support more intensive cleaning and maintenance projects throughout the year, helping to improve the public realm and create a more welcoming environment for all.

Thomas Wales, Chief Executive of Wakefield BID, said: “This first M.A.D. event set the tone for what’s to come. It’s not just about litter – it’s about community, pride, and working together to lift Wakefield. We’ve invested in new equipment so we can keep supporting our city not just during big events, but throughout the year. Trinity Walk’s support – beyond their own footprint – shows the kind of leadership that really makes a difference.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wakefield BID’s M.A.D. (Make A Difference) campaign will continue throughout 2025 with further clean-up and improvement events planned across the city:

M.A.D. for Summer: 19–20 June 2025

M.A.D. for Autumn: 18–19 October 2025

Wakefield BID is now calling on businesses, residents, and volunteers to join in future events and help keep Wakefield looking its best.

For more information about Wakefield BID's M.A.D Days, please click here.