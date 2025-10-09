Wakefield business owner celebrates as Guide Dog Ralph graduates

Richard Winter, who runs oven valeting service Ovenu Wakefield, is celebrating after Ralph, the Guide Dog puppy he sponsored, officially graduated.

After more than 18 months of dedicated training and development, Ralph has been successfully matched with his new owner and is already transforming their life. Once a playful pup, the Golden Retriever-Labrador cross has matured into a calm, confident, and capable guide dog.

Ralph’s trainer, Leonie, supported him through the final stages of training and matched him with his new owner based on personality and guiding style. She added: “Ralph has already had a massive impact on his new owner’s life. They’ve bonded beautifully and are forming a strong partnership built on trust and teamwork.”

Richard, from Wakefield, who previously worked as an oven technician before taking over the business in 2019, said: “I’m really pleased to hear Ralph is now a fully trained guide dog. It’s great to know he’s out there making a real difference to someone’s life, helping them live more independently and confidently. Supporting Guide Dogs is a fantastic way to give something back, and I’m proud to have played a part in his journey.”

Ovenu franchisees began sponsoring Ralph in 2023 via Guide Dogs’ ‘Name a Puppy’ scheme, following the early retirement of their first sponsored pup, Selsey, due to a minor health issue. Determined to continue supporting the charity, they named their next pup Ralph in honour of Ovenu founder Rik Hellewell’s late grandfather, who lost his sight.

A spokesperson for Guide Dogs said: “Such generous support has made a real difference – not just to Ralph’s journey, but now also to the person whose life he’s helping transform.”

Ovenu Wakefield serves the cathedral city and surrounding areas - covering postcodes WF1 to WF6 and WF12 to WF17 - including Dewsbury, Ossett, Horbury, Mirfield, Newmillerdam, Carlton, Lofthouse, Ardsley, Crigglestone, Flockton, and Woolley.