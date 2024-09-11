Wakefield business urged to join 'decarbonisation revolution'

Wakefield’s burgeoning green sector brought in more than £1bn to the region’s economy in just one year and is set for a growth explosion - a new report reveals.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

And today the report authors urged businesses to “join the decarbonisation revolution” and snap up free expert support with growth in the sector predicted to soar.

The newly published West Yorkshire Green Technologies & Services Sector Mapping report reveals the region’s Green Technologies and Services (GTS) sector, ranging from Wind to Carbon Finance, is collectively valued at £8.1 billion and expected to grow to £11.1 billion by 2026 – a 37% rise.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This project is funded by the UK Government through the UK Shared Prosperity Fund and is supported by West Yorkshire Combined Authority (WYCA) and Mayor of West Yorkshire, Tracy Brabin.

Cllr Michael Graham, Cabinet Member for Regeneration and Economic Growth

The report was produced by Green Economy. Part of The Growth Company, it helps tradespeople, businesses and local authorities deliver their transition to Net Zero by providing expert support, training and access to local sales opportunities as well as analysing and developing the local green supply chain.

Today’s report shows Wakefield’s GTS sector contributed £1.1bn to the local economy with nearly 400 businesses and over 7,300 employees.

The upward trajectory is set to continue with a forecast growth rate of 8.9% between 2022/23 and 2023/24, increasing to 12.8% between 2024/25 and 2025/26.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The GTS sector is also providing thousands of jobs the report reveals.

Vicky Wilding, Green Economy's Green Tech and Services Lead

The data shows employment stood at 7,318 in 2022/23 - accounting for 4.3% of the economically active population in Wakefield.

Six leading sub-sectors: Wind, Alternative Fuel Vehicles, Alternative Fuels, Building Technologies, Carbon Finance, and Geothermal, constitute the majority of sales, comprising 63% of Wakefield’s GTS sector activity (they have a product or service in this sub-sector) in 2022/23.

Analysis by Green Economy found the GTS sector growth was due to a combination of factors. These include demand being stimulated by legislative drivers such as a proposed ban on petrol cars and a national push to retrofit and make homes more energy efficient, to local programmes funded by WYCA and centrally-funded initiatives like the Public Sector Decarbonisation Fund requiring local providers of green technology.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And amid the hugely positive findings and projections in the report, Green Economy officials urged those helping spearhead the region’s green ambitions to utilise the expert and free support available to grow their businesses.

The call to action comes as the report shows there is an opportunity to create more high-quality local jobs in the region with employment in West Yorkshire’s GTS sector standing at 53,214 in 2022/23 - just 2.1% of the county's workforce - compared to 5.9% for England.

Vicky Wilding, Green Economy's Green Tech and Services Lead said: “This report should leave nobody in doubt over the enormous contribution the green tech and services sector makes to Wakefield and West Yorkshire’s economy and jobs market.

“But there is a big opportunity for people to support the net zero transition and build on this success. Anyone working in the green technology and services supply chain in Wakefield can access free WYCA-funded support from Green Economy to grow their business. We encourage anybody working in the green tech supply chain, or those looking to diversify to join our network and build on the success outlined in the report, to create even more high-quality local jobs.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Green Economy helps local firms grow or diversify into the sector with its team of consultants helping installers, tradespeople and other suppliers receive free specialist advice and access to market intelligence, peer networking and training with traders able to explore new sales opportunities with a free profile on their Marketplace – a business directory of local green technology suppliers.

It simultaneously helps green technologies and services businesses grow by offering expert support to develop robust and competitive net zero strategies.

A new training voucher scheme has also been launched to upskill the local sector to retrofit existing properties whilst ensuring that it can take advantage of market opportunities which arise as Wakefield transitions to net zero. Businesses can apply to part fund training courses in heat pump, solar PV and battery storage installation and maintenance, or to secure MCS certification.

Cllr Michael Graham, Cabinet Member for Regeneration and Economic Growth, said: “This report shows that there is lots of opportunity for local businesses already within the green sector to grow and prosper and for others to diversify.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“There’s not only the benefit of creating new jobs and skills for residents within a rapidly growing industry but it means businesses can be at the forefront of helping the district become net zero.

“I’d encourage anyone already working within the green sector or those interested in how their business can develop, to take a look at the help and support that’s on offer by contacting Wakefield First at business[email protected].”

Traders, companies, and local authorities seeking decarbonisation support can find more details here.