Wakefield car retailer named region’s champion

A local car retailer is celebrating after being crowned the best in the region in two categories at a national awards ceremony.

The team at Riverside Volvo Wakefield, on Peel Avenue, was awarded the prestigious Plus Retailer of the Year and Volvo Selekt Used Car Sales accolades at this year’s Volvo Car UK’s Volvo Champion Awards.

The team received the awards for consistently surpassing all used car sales targets, with Riverside Volvo Wakefield’s being applauded for their record-breaking performance, ensuring an informative and premium experience for all customers. This focus on customer service and satisfaction has enabled the retailer to build a sterling local reputation despite a turbulent economic period.

The team was also praised for being dedicated to delivering the highest standards for the Volvo brand across the United Kingdom, and for having some of the highest customer and employee retention rates.

Volvo Selekt Approved Used models have more than 100 checks to ensure these Approved Used cars are not just safe but perform to the highest standards thanks to the latest Volvo parts and software.

Mark Denton, Managing Director at Riverside Volvo, said: “We’re delighted to have been awarded these two awards by Volvo Car UK.

“It’s a true testament to the dedication of our expert team here at Riverside Volvo Wakefield, who all work to provide a helpful and friendly experience for each and every customer.

“We’re honoured to be representing Volvo and are already hard at work to maintain our title next year!”

For further information about Riverside Volvo Wakefield, please visit: www.riversidemotors.co.uk/volvo or call 01924 925300.