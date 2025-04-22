Wakefield care home residents celebrate International Dance Day

The day celebrates the universal art form of dance including ballroom, tap, jazz, modern and ballet to inspire others and promote the importance of dance.

Snapethorpe Hall welcomed in a very special guest to entertain residents in the form of local entertainer, Shane Hamill, who performed a variety of synchronised dances to different musical tunes. Together with Shane, residents learned a range of new dancing moves and had lots of fun and laughter together, putting a smile on all of the residents faces.

Resident Pauline Ferguson, aged 88, who moved into Snapethorpe Hall Care Home in February 2024, recalls going dancing in her younger days on Monday and Friday afternoons at Ossett Community Centre to do ballroom and tap dancing. Pauline started performing at the age of 15 by doing tap dancing before continuing to experiment with different types of dances.

Pauline has loved dancing since childhood and danced for 20 years, her favourite ballroom dance was the Tango and the Cha Cha. Pauline enjoyed dancing for fun and to keep active.

Her experience from her dancing days is still visible today, as she continues to dance with special elegance.

Dorothy Fletcher, aged 93, who is a resident at Snapethorpe Hall Care Home after moving into the home in March 2024, used to tap dance for many years at Dewsbury Hall.

Dorothy has been in love with dance since she was a little girl. In her youth, she was an active tap dancer and, to this day, she still taps her feet along to the beat.

Dorothy’s dance group performed at events and venues across the North East, including Dewsbury Hall where she met her then future husband. They continued to frequent the Dewsbury Hall, dancing together for several years.

Dorothy also participated in competitions, collecting a few medals and trophies along the way.

Resident Tommy Maplethorpe, aged 77, who moved into Snapethorpe Hall Care Home in May 2024, has played the guitar and harmonica since 1963, and enjoys dancing as he performs.

Tommy was only 16 years old when he fell in love with the guitar. He played as a guitarist in a band, Mal & The Gang, with whom he played in a pub every Sunday.

His favourite music was rock and roll, and during breaks everyone danced along to the rock and roll music. Tommy also participated in Britain's Got Talent at the suggestion of some friends.

Tommy loves his guitar, and he carefully places it proudly on display in his room and plays it on request. He also plays the harmonica and combines the two instruments very well.

Daniela Manea, HC-One’s Snapethorpe Hall Wellbeing Coordinator, said: “Residents have thoroughly enjoyed celebrating International Dance Day. Residents danced not just with their feet but with their hearts – proving that the joy of movement knows no age. We celebrated residents’ spirit, resilience and the power of dance to uplift and connect us all.”

