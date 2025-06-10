Wakefield care home welcomes local community for Care Home Open Week 2025 ‘Big Summer Weekender’ celebrations

HC-One’s Hepworth House Care Home, located in Wakefield, West Yorkshire, is thrilled to announce a week of exciting events as part of this year’s Care Home Open Week celebrations, running from Monday 16th June to Sunday 22nd June 2025.

Themed ‘The Big Summer Weekender’, HC-One’s programme promises a nostalgic celebration of British summertime, packed with engaging activities for residents, families, friends, and local community members.

Visitors can expect a fun and varied itinerary throughout the week, including:

Monday 16th June: Garden crafts at 10.30am followed by ‘Exercise with Viv’ at 2pm

Tuesday 17th June: Knitwits knitting group at 10.30am, bingo in the Skybar at 1.30pm, and a wine & cheese party at 5.30pm

Wednesday 18th June: Poetry with Mo at 11am, then Hepworth Harmonies with Geraldine at 2pm

Thursday 19th June: Tabletop games or balloon badminton at 10.30am, and Craft Corner in the tearoom from 2pm

Friday 20th June: A group outing at 10.30am, followed by a Western-themed film with snacks in the cinema room at 2pm

Saturday 21st June: Shell and pebble painting from 10.30am, then food platters and live singing from 2pm–3pm – with a special invite for the local community to join for prosecco, music and nibbles

Sunday 22nd June: ‘Design a Wish’ card session at 10.30am and one-to-one arts & crafts and games with chats from 2pm onwards

Residents with care home colleague at HC-One care home

Hepworth House will be beautifully decorated in a nostalgic summer theme to create a welcoming atmosphere and rekindle memories of classic British holidays. The home is encouraging everyone in the local area to come along, meet the team, enjoy the festivities, and learn more about the care and lifestyle offered to residents.

The home is particularly excited to welcome the local community for ‘The Big Summer Weekender’ celebration on Saturday 21st June from 2pm – 3pm, with prosecco, live entertainment, and delicious nibbles planned for all guests. The home will be opening its doors to showcase its warm, inclusive environment and wide range of services.

As well as being a celebration, the week also offers an opportunity for visitors to discover more about a rewarding career in care, the wide range of volunteering roles available, and how the care home works with the local community.

Hayley Hirst, HC-One’s Hepworth House Front of House Manager, said: “We are incredibly excited to open our doors during Care Home Open Week and showcase everything that makes Hepworth House so special. This week is all about bringing people together, sharing joyful moments, and showing the vital role our care home plays within the local community. Our team has put together a fantastic line-up of events that everyone can enjoy – from crafts and games to singing and celebration!”

For more information about Hepworth House Care Home or to attend the Care Home Open Week events, please call 01924 973699 or email [email protected]

To find out more about HC-One care homes in your area, visit www.hc-one.co.uk/carehomes.