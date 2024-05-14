Wakefield carer takes on Leeds Half Marathon in aid of the Alzheimer’s Society
Paula joined the Hepworth House team in January 2023. Having been inspired by the residents, Paula ran the half marathon with them in the forefront of her mind. Paula said,
‘Running the Leeds Half Marathon on behalf of our wonderful residents at Hepworth House was such a pleasure, and I feel lucky to be able to help such an amazing charity because I see first-hand the effects of dementia every day.
‘Together, I hope we can make a change for the next generation.’
90-year-old resident, Norma Lazenby, commented, ‘I think it’s wonderful that Paula crossed the finish line of the half marathon and raised so much for this worth charity. She’s a lovely person who cares about us all, and she has such a big heart.’
Helen Batty, the Home Manager at Hepworth House, added, ‘We’re all extremely proud of Paula for taking on this challenge in honour of the people who live with us.
‘Paula’s passion and commitment to caring for the residents shines through every day, and we feel very lucky to have her as part of our Hepworth House family.’
