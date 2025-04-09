Wakefield celebrates International Women’s Day with a vibrant event

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

On Saturday March 8, over 100 attendees gathered at the National Coal Mining Museum to celebrate International Women’s Day.

Hosted collaboratively by We Are Wakefield, the National Coal Mining Museum, Wakefield District Labour Women’s Forum, Wakefield Well Women’s Centre, and Wakefield & District Soroptimists, the event was a resounding success, leaving attendees inspired and uplifted.

The day featured insightful speeches, a lively Q&A session, and opportunities to connect with local organisations dedicated to empowering women. Highlights included talks by Jade Botterill MP (MP for Ossett & Denby Dale), Lucy Ndlovu (Progressive Talent CIC), Lucy Farrar (Young Ambassador, Girl Guides), Ali Carruthers-Illingworth (Purple Pebble People), Cllr Denise Jeffery (Leader of Wakefield Council), and Lynn Dunning (CEO of the National Coal Mining Museum), who shared the inspirational story of the woman behind Caphouse Colliery.

All the speakers engaged in a dynamic Q&A panel session, hosted by Claire Sutherley DL, Managing Director of We Are Wakefield, where attendees had the opportunity to delve deeper into the inspiring topics discussed.

L To R: Claire Sutherley DL, Lucy Ndlovu, Jade Botterill MP, Ali Carruthers-Ilingworth, Cllr Denise Jeffery, Lucy Farrar, Lynn Dunning.

The event raised £418 through a raffle, with the proceeds going to Wakefield District City of Sanctuary. Claire Sutherley, Cllr Gwen Page, and Jane Walton from Wakefield Soroptimists presented the cheque to Dick Davis of Wakefield District City of Sanctuary at The Nostell Estate, home of We Are Wakefield.

“This comes to us at a crucial time and will go to help fund the work we do to support migrant women across the District,” said Dick Davis.

Claire Sutherley shared her thoughts on the event: “We Are Wakefield was happy to collaborate with these other organisations to host this wonderful event to celebrate women in the Wakefield District. The venue, National Coal Mining Museun for England, was the perfect setting for an afternoon of sheer inspiration. It was an honour to listen to our amazing speakers and facilitate a really vibrant Q&A session.”

The day also included stalls from numerous organisations, such as Labour Women’s Group, Wakefield Well Women’s Centre, Wakefield & District Soroptimists, Girl Guides, Cridling Ltd, Clutter is the Enemy, and Zenith Pictures, offering a variety of resources and opportunities for attendees to connect with local initiatives.

We Are Wakefield MD Claire Sutherley DL, Jane Walton and Cllr Gwen Page present Wakefield District City of Sanctuary's Dick Davies with a cheque for £418.

To complete the occasion, a wonderful afternoon tea was provided by The Caring Kitchen, delighting attendees with its exceptional quality and warm hospitality, further fostering a sense of connection and celebration.