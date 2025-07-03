Wakefield Children Get Messy in Painty Footprint Challenge to Support Local Charities

Children from ARTventurers Wakefield West and ARTventurers Wakefield East brought colour and creativity to their Painty Footprint Challenge this June, raising funds for Stepping Stones Baby Bank and Team Reggie as part of the national ARTventurers 2025 Charity Week.

Over 80 babies, toddlers, and young children participated in the sponsored event at West Wakefield Methodist Church, Walton Village Hall, and ARTspace in Normanton. Swapping their regular ARTventurers art classes for this special challenge, the children were sponsored by friends and family to create as many painty footprints as possible in one minute. The event has raised over £1000 to purchase new cot mattresses for local families and to support Reggie and his amazing team.

Founded in 2020, Stepping Stones Baby Bank supports Wakefield families facing financial hardship by providing essentials like cots, clothing, and toys. To meet Lullaby Trust safety guidelines, the charity must buy new mattresses for cots and Moses baskets, making community support vital.

Reggie is a courageous young boy with Trisomy 21 (Down’s Syndrome), who after already facing numerous health struggles, was recently diagnosed with B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukaemia. His parents, Chris and Georgie, have had to take significant time off work to care for Reggie, which has placed a considerable emotional and financial strain on the family. Team Reggie also raises money for various other causes.

Amy Thackrah (ARTventurers Wakefield West) with Kathryn McAteer and Karen Stockhill (Stepping Stones) during the Painty Footprint Challenge at Walton Village Hall.

Amy Thackrah, franchisee of ARTventurers Wakefield West, and Danielle Blyth, franchisee of ARTventurers Wakefield East, said: “Stepping Stones Baby Bank and Team Reggie are causes close to our community’s heart. It’s incredibly rewarding to see our young artists get messy for a purpose. Last year, ARTventurers branches nationwide raised over £21,000 for local charities, and we’re excited to contribute again.”

About ARTventurers

ARTventurers provides engaging art and creative play classes, holiday sessions, and parties for children from 3 months to school age across the UK. To join classes in Wakefield, visit https://www.artventurers.co.uk/wakefieldwest or https://www.artventurers.co.uk/wakefieldeast.

About Stepping Stones Baby Bank

Danielle and Mark Blyth (ARTventurers Wakefield East) all ready for their 'Sports Day' themed charity week sessions.

Stepping Stones Baby Bank ensures no child in Wakefield lacks essential items. Learn more at https://www.facebook.com/SteppingStonesBabyBank.

About Team Reggie

Team Reggie, inspired by the amazing Reggie, raises money for various causes. Learn more at https://www.facebook.com/TeamReggieFund

For more information contact Amy Thackrah at [email protected] or Danielle Blyth at [email protected].