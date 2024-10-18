Wakefield choir hits the right notes at Abbey Road Studios

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Ladies from Wakefield community choir, She Sings, took part in a once-in-a-lifetime recording session at London’s famous Abbey Road Studios, as part of a project to support local adult learners.

The choir rehearses weekly at The Hop in Wakefield, and was enlisted to help record a track, created for local adult learners on a course called People in Production. The music prodction course is funded by Leeds City Council through West Yorkshire Combined Authority’s adult education budget, and provided by Vera Media, a community learning organisation. It supports vulnerable people to develop their confidence and skills which could lead to work. Some of the course participants live with mental health struggles or are in recovery from substance misuse or alcohol misuse.

She Sings, along with a band of professional musicians and expert music producers recorded the track in Studio 2 at Abbey Road Studios, made famous by musicians such as The Beatles, Oasis and Adele, whilst the adult learners put their production skills into action.

Sarah Stead, Vera Media’s managing director said: “It’s not about creating something that could make it into the top ten, but having a brilliant experience and being able to soak up the Abbey Road’s musical heritage. For the adult learners, we’re helping to raise their aspirations and support them to continue to achieve personal goals.”

She Sings is an amateur female voice choir based in Wakefield, occasionally performing at community events.