Wakefield City Centre welcomes new year-round banners ahead of Merrie City Festival

Wakefield city centre has been given a colourful new look thanks to a series of lamppost banners now installed across the city.

Delivered by Wakefield BID, the banners highlight everything that makes Wakefield special – from food, drink and shopping, to creativity, culture and community spirit. Installed just in time for the launch of the city’s first Merrie City Festival (22–25 August), the banners are here to stay all year round, bringing a lasting splash of colour to the city streets.

The banners were designed by Rhubarb Design House, who worked closely with Wakefield BID to capture the vibrancy of the city. Drawing inspiration from Wakefield’s landmarks and local character, they developed bold illustrative pieces alongside playful typographic prompts such as Eat, Drink, Shop and Explore – encouraging people to discover all that the city has to offer.

Thomas Wales, Chief Executive of Wakefield BID, said:

“These banners are more than just decoration – they’re a celebration of Wakefield itself. We wanted something that would make an impact during the Merrie City Festival and then continue to brighten up the city every day of the year. They reflect the vibrancy and pride of Wakefield, and send a clear message that this is a city full of life, culture and opportunity.”

Rhubarb Design House commented: “We wanted the banners to be bold, colourful and full of energy – a reflection of Wakefield’s creativity and a way to give people little moments of discovery as they move through the city.”

The Merrie City Festival, taking place over the August Bank Holiday weekend, will transform the city centre with four days of live music, street theatre, workshops, arts and crafts, and family activities. The new banners will serve as a lasting reminder of that energy and will continue to welcome residents and visitors to Wakefield long after the festival has ended.

For more information, visit merriecityfestival.co.uk.