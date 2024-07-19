Wakefield Council issues £900K worth of fines to parents for unauthorised pupil absences

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The number of fines handed to Wakefield parents has more than quadrupled in the last three years.

Wakefield City Council has issued more than £900K worth of fines to parents for unauthorised pupil absences since 2021.

An investigation by Legal Expert has revealed an eye-watering 323% increase in the number of fines issued to Wakefield parents in the last three years.

Parents who flout the rules of term-time holidays could be hit with hefty fines of £160 if they take their child out of school for a term-time holiday from this August, 2024.

As it stands, unauthorised absences can see parents slapped with a £60 fine which increases to £120 per child if it is not paid within 21 days with a potential for prosecution for non-payment of 28 days.

Information obtained by Legal Expert through Freedom of Information requests reveals that in Wakefield, the number of fines issued by the council has more than quadrupled in the last three years.

A total of 1,776 penalty notices were given to parents between 2021/22, soaring to 5,661 the following year.

This year so far, the local authority has handed out 7,512 fines for unauthorised pupil absences - with figures set to reach record highs by the end of the academic year.

Fines amounted to a total of £106,500 in 2021/22, rising to £339,660 the following year.

For this academic year (up until June 24), £450,720 worth of penalty notices have been handed out to parents - giving a grand total of £896,880 in fines issued since 2021.

Parents who don’t pay the fine in time can be subjected to further action which could include an Education Supervision Order, Community Order or even a Jail Order.

In Wakefield, there were 3,861 instances where the fine was not paid within 21 days - that’s 26% of the overall figures since 2021.

The council has confirmed that no such further action was taken during this time period.

Parents are being warned this year as fines are set to increase from this August, 2024. New guidelines will see fines of up to £160 if the child is taken out of school for a term-time holiday.

The hike will come along with a new national framework which will require schools to consider fines when a child misses ten or more sessions (5 days) without permission.

According to the Department of Education, “Fines are a last resort, and parents will be offered support to help improve their child’s attendance first.”

However, it does admit that “the vast majority of fines for unauthorised absence (89%) are issued for term time holidays.”

