Wakefield Couple Join First Day of 4000 Mile Charity Walk

On Fri 2nd May Wakefield couple Shantel Sarawan and Ian Walker joined Ruth Herbert on the first day of her 4000 mile walk to raise money for the UK registered charity MAP – Medical Aid for Palestinians. Ruth, aged 52, will spend the next 6 months walking through 11 countries to reach Turkey, the nearest she can get to Gaza.

They joined 30 well wishers and supporters in Arnside – a coastal village in South Cumbria - who had gathered to cheer and wave Ruth off. Father Hugh Pollock and Pastor Peter Bramhall from nearby Kendal and Milnthorpe said some words of support and encouragement, followed by a prayer and blessing.

Shantel Sarawan who is half Palestinian, is a Lead Training Mentor, training staff who support adults with Learning Disabilities, Autism, complex needs and behaviours that challenge. She said “Where possible I give to anyone I hear is doing something to help Palestinians. However, that didn’t feel enough for me and when I was told about Ruth’s ‘Big Trek 4 Palestine’, I wanted to join and support her. 18 miles was a big walk for me, as I have not been training. The uplifting vibe and spirit of Ruth and fellow walkers along with the beautiful scenery gave me a boost and energy for the walk”.

Shantel and Ian were part of a group of 13 people accompanied Ruth for all or part of the Day 1 walk from Arnside to Lancaster. She said “We joined Ruth, her family, friends, neighbours and supporters on day 1 of the trek. They showed the true essence of a Palestinian; welcoming, friendly, supportive and finding that inner strength to help others. Ruth is a gentle soul who is unwilling to let fear hold her back and has shown courage to stand up and do what she can for those vulnerable people of Palestine. I am proud to have met her and wish her luck on this epic journey!”

Ruth Herbert, who is walking 4000 miles for Medical Aid for Palestinians. Big Trek 4 Palestine

Ruth said “It was so lovely that Shantel and Ian traveled over from Wakefield to join me for the first day of my Big Trek for Palestine. I felt very supported by them”.

Ruth went on to say

“I’ve been completely blown away by the level of support I’ve received during this first week of my walk. Thankyou to everyone who has walked with me, and to everyone who has donated.Its incredible to have already raised nearly£10,000. I hope to raise lots more along my route”.

Ruth will arrive in Dover on Fri 23rd May, Day 22 of her walk. And after reaching mainland Europe she will walk through a further 10 countries to complete her 4000 mile walk.

Ruth Herbert (centre) with Shantel Sarawan and friend

You can support her fundraising efforts here: https://www.justgiving.com/page/bigtrek4palestine

To follow Ruths progress over the next 6 months you can find her on Facebook and Instagram @bigtrek4palestine