Wakefield equine therapy charity receives donation from charitable foundation

A charity which uses equine therapy to improve people’s mental well-being and general health has received a donation from Yorkshire Building Society Charitable Foundation after being nominated by colleagues from the Ossett branch.

Wakefield Riding for the Disabled Association received an £850 donation from Yorkshire Building Society Charitable Foundation to help it purchase new equipment, including new games equipment and tack adaptations.

Wakefield Riding for the Disabled Association helps children, young people, and adults with a wide range of physical and learning disabilities, as well as mental health challenges. The charity runs a range of activities for individuals, school groups and care home residents, including horse riding, horse care, handling, and leading skills. Riders learn to improve their balance, core strength, co-ordination, mobility, confidence, and general fitness. The charity also runs group activities that promote social skills as well as physical skills.

Colleagues at the Ossett branch nominated the charity for the donation after a conversation with one of their customers who had volunteered there in the past.

Bryony Ramsden of Yorkshire Building Society in Ossett said: “We are proud to be able to support Wakefield Riding for the Disabled Association in our local community with a donation from Yorkshire Building Society Charitable Foundation. The work that they are doing to support those with disabilities is incredible.”

Carol Blake, Centre Manager, Wakefield Riding for the Disabled Association said: “We are really grateful for the donation from Yorkshire Building Society Charitable Foundation, this will help us continue to provide our services.”

Yorkshire Building Society Charitable Foundation is funded through the Small Change Big Difference scheme where members donate the pennies from the interest on their accounts just once a year to help smaller charities around the UK.

Last year the foundation donated over £283,000 to local causes and charities nominated by members and colleagues from around the UK.

For more information about our Small Change Big Difference scheme visit www.ybs.co.uk/charitablefoundation.