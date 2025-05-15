Wakefield Explorers on the lookout for more adventurous adult volunteers!
Voyager Penguins ESU (ages 14-17) have already had an action pack first six months, from go karting and target sports, to escape rooms and even an adventure down to London for a sleepover on HMS Belfast!
One of the voyager penguin Explorers said “I love coming to Explorers, getting outdoors and doing activities like target sports.”
Being a youth member or an adult volunteer with Scouts is all about having new experiences, doing things you never thought possible and gaining new skills, all whilst making friends and memories that will last a lifetime along the way.
Volunteering with Scouts isn’t just about giving your time — it's about getting involved in the action, getting outdoors and making a difference!
It can also be a brilliant way to boost your mental wellbeing. It’s a great feeling knowing you’re helping young people get skills for life, and you might even learn a lot about yourself along the way.
And with even more adventures to come for 2025 and beyond, from adventures to Wales and Scarefest at Gilwell Park, if you’ve ever thought about getting involved, now’s the perfect time.
They’d love to have you on board!
Contact them at [email protected] to get involved!