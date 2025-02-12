Wakefield failing on L2 early years apprentices

Wakefield is amongst the worst areas of the country for delivering vital Level 2 early years apprenticeships, threatening the long-term viability of nurseries in the region.

According to latest figures, Wakefield has 101 people currently working towards early years apprenticeships - but 84 are completing a Level 3 programme, with just 17 (17%) currently undertaking the Level 2 Early Years Practitioner qualification.

The number of Level 2 apprentices in early years across the UK has declined by five per cent over the last three academic years – from 6,972 in 2021-22 to 6,457 in 2023-24.

At the same time, research has revealed 72 per cent of settings report a higher spend on agency staff in 2024 than two years previous.

Realise, the UK’s leading provider of early years training, has marked National Apprenticeship Week by urging nursery settings – and the government – to place a renewed focus on Level 2 apprentices.

Karen Derbyshire, Operations Director for Early Years at Realise, believes there are untold benefits to nursery settings investing in apprenticeships at entry level rather than turning to unqualified agency staff instead.

Karen said: “The discrepancy in the number of Level 3 and Level 2 early years apprentices in Wakefield is both surprising and alarming.

“Level 2 apprentices are the future of the industry – and potentially the nursery managers of the future – and that’s why today we have pledged to deliver 200 new Level 2 apprentices.

“The recruitment crisis in early years poses some of the biggest headaches for nursery managers and we totally understand that opting for agency staff is a quick fix and sometimes necessary to keep the doors open.

“However, for the long-term good of the setting and business, investing in and nurturing a Level 2 apprentice brings numerous positives.

“Not only does it cut the reliance on – and rising costs of – agencies but there is the opportunity to embed the culture and skillsets you are looking to develop in the nursery in your apprentice - and they can count in ratios once they are deemed competent.

“There are also immediate financial benefits, from paying no National Insurance contributions for an apprentice under 25 to receiving a £1,000 government grant for hiring an apprentice aged between 16 and 18.

“I’d strongly urge all nurseries to think about the long-term gains rather than the short-term wins and opt for Level 2 apprentices over agency staff.”

The number of 16 to 24 year-olds who fall into the NEET category – individuals not in education, employment or training - has risen to 946,000 according to latest figures issued by the Office for National Statistics.

While Level 2 apprenticeships have fallen by five per cent in early years over the last three years, Realise’s intake at that level has increased by 67 per cent as both SMEs and large settings discover the benefits.

Karen added: “Our teams sometimes hear concerns from nursery leaders about taking a chance on a 16-year-old apprentice who will be entering the working environment for the first time, but that’s where a training provider steps in.

“At Realise, we help many nurseries with their recruitment and operate a strict ‘right learner, right programme’ ethos so we dive deep into the individual wanting to be an apprentice to ensure they are correct for the industry and correct for the setting.

“We then have nationwide trainers right across England to ensure we are operating a face-to-face delivery model. This enables us to manage the relationship closely and ensure both the nursery and the apprentice are getting everything they need out of the apprenticeship partnership.

“Many of our managers and leaders in nurseries today would have started out as a Level 2 apprentice - and there are no reasons why we can’t be saying that about ‘the class of 2025’ in 10 to 15 years time.”