Wakefield firm celebrates landmark 50 years in business

A Wakefield company is celebrating a landmark 50 years in business.

Architectural ironmongery firm John Monaghan Ltd, which is based on Milner Way in Ossett, marked the landmark occasion with an event at the city’s popular Tileyard North venue, where employees and guests gathered to toast the firm’s impressive achievement.

Founded in 1974 by John Monaghan, the award-winning company is well-known throughout the construction industry, for delivering high-quality hardware solutions.

Supporting architects, interior designers, and contractors, it specialises in the design, specification, scheduling, and supply of architectural ironmongery across various sectors, including hospitality, residential, healthcare, and commercial settings. It also provides bespoke services for custom products, facilitating unique designs or replicating existing heritage fittings. The company has been involved in some of the UK’s most coveted building projects including MECD, the Manchester University Engineering Campus Development, Wellington Place Leeds, The Royal College of Surgeons and Merseyside Fire and Rescue Development.

Attendees celebrate 50 years of Wakefield firm John Monaghan Ltd

Like many successful entrepreneurs, it was spotting a gap in the marketplace that impelled John Monaghan to set up the business 50 years ago. Whilst already enjoying a successful career in the architectural ironmongery industry, he identified real demand for quality brass hardware and looked to importing products to fulfil this gap. His foresight proved timely and the business grew rapidly.

Today, the company is still family-run, with John’s daughter, Frances McCann at the helm as Operations Director. The firm employs 26 people and continues to thrive, building on its rich history of quality, expertise and excellence.

Frances McCann, Operations Director, said: “We are thrilled to be celebrating our 50th year in business, there is something special about what we have here today. It’s a unique place to work that really does feel like a family. I feel very fortunate every day to get to work with such amazing people. It’s thanks to the hard work of our team, that the business continues to go from strength to strength. We are grateful for the support of our employees, suppliers, and customers who have been part of our journey.”

For more information https://johnplanck.co.uk/about-us/john-monaghan/