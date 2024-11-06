Wakefield firm enjoys apprenticeship boom after £250,000 investment

A Wakefield fabricator of windows, door and living spaces is reaping the benefits of a £250,000 investment drive in developing its own staff.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Nearly a quarter of Conservatory Outlet’s 180-strong workforce has come through an apprenticeship and the firm is continuing this commitment by creating a further five positions in its offices and on the shopfloor.

Many of those who have completed apprenticeships with the company are now in managerial positions and have played a crucial role in the fabricator having one of its most productive years in its history, with sales and manufacturing output up by approximately 25%.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The business, which is a finalist in the Excellence in Learning & Development and People Excellence in SMEs categories at the Yorkshire HR Awards, is now looking to put more of its employees through degree level courses, as well as working to introduce a specialised degree-level manufacturing apprenticeship.

(l-r:) Joe Davis (Maintenance Engineer), Karen Starkey (Head of HR), Nikki Lewis (Marketing Manager), Sam Allen (Finance Apprentice), Missy Mortimer (Marketing Coordinator), Josh Childe (Accounts Assistant), Michelle Horne (Operations Manager), Cassie Handley (Purchasing Apprentice), Natalie Bossons (Account Manager), Georgie Tolley (Order Processor) and Mia Littlewood (Apprentice Order Processor).

Karen Starkey, Head of HR at Conservatory Outlet, commented: “The talent isn’t out there waiting for us just to go out and recruit, so we need to do more by ‘growing our own’.

“This was the commitment we made in 2019 and, in the following five years, we have managed to attract and retain 42 apprentices, covering business admin, HR, purchasing, marketing, production and maintenance - just to mention a few roles.”

She went on to add: “We’ve spent over £250,000, but the return on investment is huge as we have employees who get our company’s longstanding values and are passionate about delivering the best possible service and products to our customers across the 27-strong Conservatory Outlet network.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Our apprenticeship programme is tailored to the individual, with each apprentice receiving one-to-one mentoring, additional skills support and regular reviews to check on progress and personal development. We want them to feel part of the family.”

One of the big success stories of the training programme is 28-year-old Joe Davis, who joined the business five years ago as an entry-level Maintenance Apprentice.

He quickly impressed bosses with his desire to learn, passing his Level 2 and Levels 3 before moving on to his current HNC in Engineering with an electrical bias that the company is paying for. Once this has been achieved, he can then move forward to a Degree Level 7 qualification.

“If you told me in 2019 I could one day have a degree, I would never have believed you,” pointed out Joe.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The opportunity to earn whilst I learned was a big draw and my career has definitely accelerated way quicker than I expected. I’m now an important part of the 3-strong team that’s responsible for keeping a 75,000 sq ft manufacturing facility running by providing preventative and on-the-spot maintenance works.

“I felt the belief in me from day one. The company’s support means a lot and has given me the confidence to take on the different courses. The fact Conservatory Outlet has also paid for my HNC and given me one day off per week to study has made the dream possible.”

Karen, who has recently joined the ‘Manufacturing Skills Special Interest Group’ for Make it in Manufacturing, concluded: “Joe is the perfect example of what we are trying to do. He was keen to learn and secure a sustainable long-term job and we recognised from day one that he could be a real asset to the business.

“That’s why we’ve fully supported his advanced courses, as well as his Level 2 and Level 3 apprenticeships, and we will continue to support him on his personal development journey.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The next big challenge on the horizon is to formalise a Manufacturing Degree Apprenticeship.

“There’s not one out there that delivers what we need at the moment and that’s frustrating – we’re hoping to change this with the help of the West Yorkshire Manufacturing Forums and the Glass and Glazing Federation (GGF).”

For further information, please visit www.conservatoryoutlet.co.uk or follow the company across its social media channels.