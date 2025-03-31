Wakefield named fourth on list of UK cities with the most accidents, according to new study
InjuryClaims.co.uk has publicly available data from ONS on road and workplace accidents across the UK. The total number of incidents was calculated per 10,000 people to provide an even comparison across different-sized locations.
Hull is the most accident-prone city in the UK, with 37.47 accidents per 10,000 people, including 692 road accidents and 327 workplace incidents.
London ranks second with 34.23 accidents per 10,000, recording a total of 30,666 incidents, comprising 23,069 road accidents and 7,597 workplace accidents.
Meanwhile, Wakefield ranked in fourth place with 31.57 accidents per 10,000 people. The city has 648 road accidents and 494 workplace accidents.
Portsmouth ranks fifth with 31.43 accidents per 10,000 people, recording 463 road accidents and 198 workplace incidents.
Doncaster follows in sixth with 29.89 accidents per 10,000, seeing nearly 1,000 accidents annually, including 559 road accidents and 380 workplace incidents.
Liverpool, Blackpool, Peterborough, and Brighton and Hove round out the top ten.
On the flip side, Wokingham, Stockport, and Wigan ranked at the bottom, with the least accidents.
The top 10 cities with the most accidents in the UK:
|Rank
|City/Town
|Road Accidents
|Workplace Accidents
|Total Accidents
|Accidents per 10,000 People
|1
|Hull
|692
|327
|1019
|37.47
|2
|London
|23069
|7597
|30666
|34.23
|3
|Nottingham
|724
|366
|1090
|33.10
|4
|Wakefield
|648
|494
|1142
|31.57
|5
|Portsmouth
|463
|198
|661
|31.43
|6
|Doncaster
|559
|380
|939
|29.89
|7
|Liverpool
|931
|563
|1494
|29.66
|8
|Blackpool
|279
|142
|421
|29.50
|9
|Peterborough
|367
|259
|626
|28.52
|10
|Brighton and Hove
|591
|203
|794
|28.39