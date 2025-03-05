Wakefield nurse cycles to Paris in aid of Breast Cancer charity
As well as working to find kinder more therapeutic treatments for this disease Breast Cancer Now are there to support the individual and their friends and family through their journey. I have witnessed the powerful effect their input can have.
Both in my personal experience and as a nurse I appreciate how important it is to have someone to talk to who can provide factual information and advice when struggling with a difficult diagnosis, Dr Google is not your friend.
Breast Cancer Now provides a 24-hour helpline, for anyone effected by breast cancer, their friends and family. Both online and via telephone, with specialist nurses available to answer questions/provide reassurance.
During the night, when your head won’t stop spinning with questions and fears, this is a life line. I truly believe this service saves lives.
Please support me to ensure this vital service is able to continue.