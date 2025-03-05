Wakefield nurse cycles to Paris in aid of Breast Cancer charity

By sarah thompson
Contributor
Published 5th Mar 2025, 01:00 BST
Updated 5th Mar 2025, 13:04 BST

A nurse from wakefield is set to complete a 510-mile cycle to Paris in May to raise money for Breast Cancer Now

As well as working to find kinder more therapeutic treatments for this disease Breast Cancer Now are there to support the individual and their friends and family through their journey. I have witnessed the powerful effect their input can have.

Both in my personal experience and as a nurse I appreciate how important it is to have someone to talk to who can provide factual information and advice when struggling with a difficult diagnosis, Dr Google is not your friend.

Breast Cancer Now provides a 24-hour helpline, for anyone effected by breast cancer, their friends and family. Both online and via telephone, with specialist nurses available to answer questions/provide reassurance.

My cycling buddy... Ducky

During the night, when your head won’t stop spinning with questions and fears, this is a life line. I truly believe this service saves lives.

Please support me to ensure this vital service is able to continue.

