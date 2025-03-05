Wakefield nurse cycles to Paris in aid of Breast Cancer charity

A nurse from wakefield is set to complete a 510-mile cycle to Paris in May to raise money for Breast Cancer Now

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As well as working to find kinder more therapeutic treatments for this disease Breast Cancer Now are there to support the individual and their friends and family through their journey. I have witnessed the powerful effect their input can have.

Both in my personal experience and as a nurse I appreciate how important it is to have someone to talk to who can provide factual information and advice when struggling with a difficult diagnosis, Dr Google is not your friend.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Breast Cancer Now provides a 24-hour helpline, for anyone effected by breast cancer, their friends and family. Both online and via telephone, with specialist nurses available to answer questions/provide reassurance.

My cycling buddy... Ducky

During the night, when your head won’t stop spinning with questions and fears, this is a life line. I truly believe this service saves lives.

Please support me to ensure this vital service is able to continue.