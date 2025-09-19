Wakefield offsite construction firm launches UK-wide competition to support schools with storage space challenges

Wakefield-based offsite construction firm, Thurston Group is backing grassroots sport by launching a UK-wide competition to help schools overcome a common challenge - lack of storage space.

In support of the Government’s Multi-Sport Grassroots Facilities Programme, the Wakefield-based offsite construction specialist is giving one school the chance to win a fully installed 20ft storage cabin, providing a safe and practical solution for storing sports and playground equipment.

The competition is open to all UK schools. Entrants are invited submit a 100-word summary explaining why secure storage would make a difference to their school community. A shortlist of finalists will be created by Thurston, with nominated schools then encouraged to gather votes from parents, staff, and local supporters.

The winning school will receive a versatile storage cabin designed to give them the secure, practical space they need – for sports, play, and beyond.

Thurston storage cabin

Built to the highest safety standards using fire-resistant materials, the cabin gives schools a secure, low-maintenance storage space designed to last for years.

With more than five decades of experience, Thurston Group has supported schools across the UK with modular facilities ranging from multi-storey classroom blocks to standalone storage cabins.

The Group is on a strong growth trajectory, strengthened by the acquisition of specialist fabricator Storplan and modular building provider Alsim.

Speaking about why the firm has launched the competition, Matt Goff, managing director of Thurston Group, said: “At a time when the Government has increased its investment in grassroots sport, we wanted to add our support by helping schools tackle one of their most overlooked challenges – storage. Without it schools struggle to keep sports equipment safe, accessible, and ready for children to use. We want to give back to the education providers we’ve worked alongside for the past five decades, by helping one school unlock the space it needs so more children can play, move, and thrive.”

Thurston Group is one of the UK’s largest designers and manufacturers of portable and modular buildings, employing circa 380 people across its four sites in the East of England.

Schools can enter the competition and view the full terms and conditions here: www.thurstongroup.co.uk/win-a-cabin-competition.