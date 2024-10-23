Wakefield site manager wins Seal of Excellence Award

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Redrow site manager is celebrating after winning an award at the housebuilding ‘Oscars’.

Simon Longley, 54 has been awarded the Seal of Excellence by the National Home Building Council (NHBC) as part of this year’s Pride in the Job Awards.

Now in its 44th year and widely considered the ‘Oscars’ of the housebuilding industry, Pride in the Job has become the benchmark for exceptional site managers.

Earlier this year, Simon won an NHBC Pride in the Job Quality Award, the first phase of the annual competition, there are only 18 site managers in Yorkshire and the North East to receive a ‘Seal of Excellence’ award.

This is Simon’s eighth Pride in the Job Award win and his second Seal of Excellence award, the latest based on his work at Redrow’s The Glade at Woodland Vale development in Wakefield.

“This award is down to teamwork, so I’d like to thank everyone at Redrow,” said Simon, a married father of twins, from Huddersfield who has worked for Redrow for the past 10 years.

“Achieving this fantastic accolade is the pinnacle of our careers to date. We all strive for perfection. Building at our best means our customers benefit with their new dream home.”

Judging for Quality Awards is rigorous, with assessment across six key areas: consistency, attention to detail, leadership, interpretation of drawings and specifications, technical expertise and health and safety.

Steve Wood, CEO at NHBC congratulated the winners: “For more than four decades, Pride in the Job has underpinned NHBC’s purpose of raising standards in house building. The competition recognises the UK’s top site managers, showcasing best practice and rewarding excellence.

“Redrow’s winning site manager Simon Longley demonstrated hisdedication, passion and leadership to ensure new homes are delivered to exacting construction quality standards. While house building is a team effort, we believe the greatest influence on the quality of a finished home is the calibre of the site manager and the way they inspire their team. Congratulations to all the winners.”

The national Supreme Award winners will be unveiled in January 2025.

To find out where Redrow is building in the region visit www.redrow.co.uk/yorkshire or to find out more about a career at Redrow visit www.redrowplc.co.uk/careers