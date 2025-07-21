Wakefield Slimming World consultant takes on Mighty Hike after life-changing weight loss

Wakefield’s own Leigh-Anne White, a local Slimming World consultant, has successfully completed the challenging Mighty Hike for Macmillan Cancer Support, raising an impressive £540 to support people affected by cancer.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Leigh-Anne’s journey to the finish line is more than just a physical feat it’s a powerful testament to personal transformation, self-belief, and community spirit. After losing over five stone, she says she finally had the confidence and strength to take on a challenge she never thought possible.

“I’m incredibly proud of what I’ve achieved,” said Leigh-Anne. “If you’d told me a few years ago that I’d be hiking miles and raising money for a cause so close to my heart, I wouldn’t have believed it. Losing the weight didn’t just change my health it gave me the confidence to do things I never imagined.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Mighty Hike, one of Macmillan’s signature fundraising events, sees participants tackle distances of up to 26 miles across some of the UK’s most beautiful landscapes all in support of those affected by cancer. For Leigh-Anne, every step was made with determination and purpose through her trek through the Peak District on Saturday, July 19.

Leigh-Anne celebrating at around the 20 mile mark

“As a Slimming World consultant, I help others take control of their health and feel good in themselves every day. To be able to lead by example and show what’s possible has been so emotional and rewarding,” she added.

The local community has rallied behind Leigh-Anne, celebrating both her personal transformation and her dedication to raising funds for such an important cause. Her story is a reminder of the power of persistence, support, and believing in yourself.

Leigh-Anne runs Slimming World groups at West Wakefield Methodist Church every Monday at 5.30pm and 7pm, and every Saturday at 8.30am, 10am, and 11.30am. She welcomes anyone ready to take their first step toward a healthier, more confident future.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As Leigh-Anne reflects on her journey, her message to others is simple but powerful: “If you believe in yourself and surround yourself with people who lift you up, anything is possible. This is just the beginning.”