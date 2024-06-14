Wakefield students plant new life in city as part of project

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Wakefield Business Improvement District (BID) is pleased to announce a collaborative effort with Wakefield College to enhance the beauty of Wakefield City Centre through the Wakefield in Bloom project.

As part of this initiative, students from Wakefield College have planted vibrant flowers and plants in the Bull Ring area, enriching the place with their horticultural expertise.

This initiative is a collaborative effort under the Wakefield Horticultural Partnership, which includes Wakefield BID, Wakefield College, Friends of CHaT Parks, First Impressions garden centre in Ackworth, and Wakefield Council. The partnership aims to foster community involvement and enhance the green spaces within Wakefield.

Thomas Wales, Chief Executive of Wakefield BID, stated, “We are thrilled to see the enthusiasm and dedication of Wakefield College students in bringing the Wakefield in Bloom project to life. Their efforts not only beautify our city centre but also strengthen community bonds and instill a sense of pride and ownership in our public spaces.”

Wakefield College Horticultural Students

Richard Brown, Lecturer in Horticulture at Wakefield College, commented on the significance of the project for the students, saying, “Being involved in such a collaborative project and in the town where the students live and/or study helps them have ownership and care for the place. Planting up the beds not only provides them with a unique horticultural experience but gives them lots of work-related and life skills like responsibility, leadership, teamwork, and public-facing experience. It is very valuable to for the students and we appreciate Wakefield BID’s support.”