Wakefield students plant new life in city as part of project
and live on Freeview channel 276
As part of this initiative, students from Wakefield College have planted vibrant flowers and plants in the Bull Ring area, enriching the place with their horticultural expertise.
This initiative is a collaborative effort under the Wakefield Horticultural Partnership, which includes Wakefield BID, Wakefield College, Friends of CHaT Parks, First Impressions garden centre in Ackworth, and Wakefield Council. The partnership aims to foster community involvement and enhance the green spaces within Wakefield.
Thomas Wales, Chief Executive of Wakefield BID, stated, “We are thrilled to see the enthusiasm and dedication of Wakefield College students in bringing the Wakefield in Bloom project to life. Their efforts not only beautify our city centre but also strengthen community bonds and instill a sense of pride and ownership in our public spaces.”
Richard Brown, Lecturer in Horticulture at Wakefield College, commented on the significance of the project for the students, saying, “Being involved in such a collaborative project and in the town where the students live and/or study helps them have ownership and care for the place. Planting up the beds not only provides them with a unique horticultural experience but gives them lots of work-related and life skills like responsibility, leadership, teamwork, and public-facing experience. It is very valuable to for the students and we appreciate Wakefield BID’s support.”
Over the coming weeks, Wakefield BID will continue the Wakefield in Bloom project with the addition of hanging baskets and planters throughout the city centre. These efforts aim to create a welcoming and vibrant environment for both residents and visitors, highlighting Wakefield as a beautiful and thriving business community.