Wakefield train stations ranked based on percentage of on time trains and delayed journeys
Using data from the site ‘On Time Trains’, the Express has ranked 16 train stations within the Wakefield district based on their performance.
On Time Trains gives each station a performance score based on service punctuality and cancellation frequency.
The performance score then allows the station to be ranked out of all 2,630 stations within the UK National Rail network. The data used to form the performance score is calculated from performance over the past 12 weeks.
Performance scores were also based on other data, including the percentage of trains at a given station – within the last 12 weeks – that were cancelled, or that were between one and two, three and four, or more than 10 minutes late. To see all the data – which was correct as of July 8 – which went in to calculating each station’s performance score, type the desired station into the search box at On Time Trains.
Wakefield Westgate:
Westgate was the second worst in the Wakefield area when ranked using performance data.
According to On Time Trains, Wakefield Westgate station is by far the busiest in the area, with around 5,598 passengers per day.
Over the past 12 weeks, 36 per cent of trains were recorded as on time, and 10 per cent of trains were between five and nine minutes late.
This contributed to Westgate’s overall performance score being 79 percent, placing it at 2,303 out of the 2,630 stations included in the website’s data.
This puts Wakefield Westgate as the 312th worst performing station out of all 2,630.
Wakefield Kirkgate:
Kirkgate was recorded as being significantly less busy, with as estimated 1,618 passengers per day. It was placed as the 1,997th best station out of the 2,630 – or 634th worst – owing to a performance score of 82 per cent (41 per cent on time trains, 9 per cent between five and nine minutes late).
Knottingley:
Knottingley station took the top spot for performance ranking out of all the stations analysed by the Express.
It ranked as 1,212th best out of 2,630, with 71 per cent of its trains recorded as on time.
Five per cent of trains were recorded as being between five and nine minutes late. This lead to a performance score of 87 per cent.
Read on to see how the remaining 13 stations across the area fared in their performance data.
South Elmsall:
Passengers per day: 736
Ranking out of 2,630 stations: 1,343
Performance score: 87 per cent
Percentage on time trains: 51
Percentage trains delayed between five and nine minutes: Six
Glasshoughton:
Passengers per day: 311
Ranking out of 2,630 stations: 1,377
Performance score: 86 per cent
Percentage on time trains: 55
Percentage trains delayed between five and nine minutes: seven
Pontefract Baghill:
Passengers per day: 27
Ranking out of 2,630 stations: 1,462
Performance score: 85 per cent
Percentage on time trains: 23
Percentage trains delayed between five and nine minutes: nine
Castleford:
Passengers per day: 1,147
Ranking out of 2,630 stations: 1,490
Performance score: 86 per cent
Percentage on time trains: 63
Percentage trains delayed between five and nine minutes: six
Pontefract Monkhill:
Passengers per day: 555
Ranking out of 2,630 stations: 1,628
Performance score: 85 per cent
Percentage on time trains: 52
Percentage trains delayed between five and nine minutes: nine
Normanton:
Passengers per day: 472
Ranking out of 2,630 stations: 2,011
Performance score: 82 per cent
Percentage on time trains: 36
Percentage trains delayed between five and nine minutes: eight
Moorthorpe:
Passengers per day: 438
Ranking out of 2,630 stations: 2,020
Performance score: 81 per cent
Percentage on time trains: 43
Percentage trains delayed between five and nine minutes: 10
Fitzwilliam (Hemsworth):
Passengers per day: 658
Ranking out of 2,630 stations: 2,054
Performance score: 82 per cent
Percentage on time trains: 43
Percentage trains delayed between five and nine minutes: 10
Sandal and Agbrigg:
Passengers per day: 480
Ranking out of 2,630 stations: 2,061
Performance score: 82 per cent
Percentage on time trains: 39
Percentage trains delayed between five and nine minutes: nine
Outwood:
Passengers per day: 664
Ranking out of 2,630 stations: 2,163
Performance score: 81 per cent
Percentage on time trains: 32
Percentage trains delayed between five and nine minutes: 11
Featherstone:
Passengers per day: 179
Ranking out of 2,630 stations: 2,212
Performance score: 79 per cent
Percentage on time trains: 35
Percentage trains delayed between five and nine minutes: 13
Pontefract Tanshelf:
Passengers per day: 234
Ranking out of 2,630 stations: 2,307
Performance score: 78 per cent
Percentage on time trains: 18
Percentage trains delayed between five and nine minutes: 15
Streethouse (Featherstone):
Passengers per day: 52
Ranking out of 2,630 stations: 2,319
Performance score: 78 per cent
Percentage on time trains: 22
Percentage trains delayed between five and nine minutes: 15
The Office of Rail and Road (ORR) publishes data per financial year quarter which measures passenger rail performance. The latest data – for the period between January 1 to March 31, 2024 – revealed that, in Great Britain, the percentage of recorded station stops arriving ‘On Time’ was 68.3 per cent. Another measure, Public Performance Measure (PPM), was 86.8 per cent for Great Britain as a whole in the latest quarter.
ORR considers ‘On Time’ to mean recorded station stops which arrive early or less than one minute after the scheduled time. PPM is the percentage of trains arriving at their final destinations within five or 10 minutes of their scheduled arrival time. Both measures saw a slight improvement compared to the same quarter in the previous year.
