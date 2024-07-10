Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The data analyses percentages of on time and delayed trains over the last 12 weeks at each station and ranks them out of all UK National Rail network stations.

Using data from the site ‘On Time Trains’, the Express has ranked 16 train stations within the Wakefield district based on their performance.

On Time Trains gives each station a performance score based on service punctuality and cancellation frequency.

The performance score then allows the station to be ranked out of all 2,630 stations within the UK National Rail network. The data used to form the performance score is calculated from performance over the past 12 weeks.

Castleford, Pontefract Monkhill, and Wakefield Westgate train stations.

Performance scores were also based on other data, including the percentage of trains at a given station – within the last 12 weeks – that were cancelled, or that were between one and two, three and four, or more than 10 minutes late. To see all the data – which was correct as of July 8 – which went in to calculating each station’s performance score, type the desired station into the search box at On Time Trains.

Wakefield Westgate:

Westgate was the second worst in the Wakefield area when ranked using performance data.

According to On Time Trains, Wakefield Westgate station is by far the busiest in the area, with around 5,598 passengers per day.

Over the past 12 weeks, 36 per cent of trains were recorded as on time, and 10 per cent of trains were between five and nine minutes late.

This contributed to Westgate’s overall performance score being 79 percent, placing it at 2,303 out of the 2,630 stations included in the website’s data.

Wakefield Kirkgate:

Kirkgate was recorded as being significantly less busy, with as estimated 1,618 passengers per day. It was placed as the 1,997th best station out of the 2,630 – or 634th worst – owing to a performance score of 82 per cent (41 per cent on time trains, 9 per cent between five and nine minutes late).

Knottingley:

Knottingley station took the top spot for performance ranking out of all the stations analysed by the Express.

It ranked as 1,212th best out of 2,630, with 71 per cent of its trains recorded as on time.

Five per cent of trains were recorded as being between five and nine minutes late. This lead to a performance score of 87 per cent.

Read on to see how the remaining 13 stations across the area fared in their performance data.

South Elmsall:

Passengers per day: 736

Ranking out of 2,630 stations: 1,343

Performance score: 87 per cent

Percentage on time trains: 51

Percentage trains delayed between five and nine minutes: Six

Glasshoughton:

Passengers per day: 311

Ranking out of 2,630 stations: 1,377

Performance score: 86 per cent

Percentage on time trains: 55

Percentage trains delayed between five and nine minutes: seven

Pontefract Baghill:

Passengers per day: 27

Ranking out of 2,630 stations: 1,462

Performance score: 85 per cent

Percentage on time trains: 23

Percentage trains delayed between five and nine minutes: nine

Castleford:

Passengers per day: 1,147

Ranking out of 2,630 stations: 1,490

Performance score: 86 per cent

Percentage on time trains: 63

Percentage trains delayed between five and nine minutes: six

Pontefract Monkhill:

Passengers per day: 555

Ranking out of 2,630 stations: 1,628

Performance score: 85 per cent

Percentage on time trains: 52

Percentage trains delayed between five and nine minutes: nine

Normanton:

Passengers per day: 472

Ranking out of 2,630 stations: 2,011

Performance score: 82 per cent

Percentage on time trains: 36

Percentage trains delayed between five and nine minutes: eight

Moorthorpe:

Passengers per day: 438

Ranking out of 2,630 stations: 2,020

Performance score: 81 per cent

Percentage on time trains: 43

Percentage trains delayed between five and nine minutes: 10

Fitzwilliam (Hemsworth):

Passengers per day: 658

Ranking out of 2,630 stations: 2,054

Performance score: 82 per cent

Percentage on time trains: 43

Percentage trains delayed between five and nine minutes: 10

Sandal and Agbrigg:

Passengers per day: 480

Ranking out of 2,630 stations: 2,061

Performance score: 82 per cent

Percentage on time trains: 39

Percentage trains delayed between five and nine minutes: nine

Outwood:

Passengers per day: 664

Ranking out of 2,630 stations: 2,163

Performance score: 81 per cent

Percentage on time trains: 32

Percentage trains delayed between five and nine minutes: 11

Featherstone:

Passengers per day: 179

Ranking out of 2,630 stations: 2,212

Performance score: 79 per cent

Percentage on time trains: 35

Percentage trains delayed between five and nine minutes: 13

Pontefract Tanshelf:

Passengers per day: 234

Ranking out of 2,630 stations: 2,307

Performance score: 78 per cent

Percentage on time trains: 18

Percentage trains delayed between five and nine minutes: 15

Streethouse (Featherstone):

Passengers per day: 52

Ranking out of 2,630 stations: 2,319

Performance score: 78 per cent

Percentage on time trains: 22

Percentage trains delayed between five and nine minutes: 15

The Office of Rail and Road (ORR) publishes data per financial year quarter which measures passenger rail performance. The latest data – for the period between January 1 to March 31, 2024 – revealed that, in Great Britain, the percentage of recorded station stops arriving ‘On Time’ was 68.3 per cent. Another measure, Public Performance Measure (PPM), was 86.8 per cent for Great Britain as a whole in the latest quarter.

