Wakefield veterinary nurse named among profession's elite

A veterinary nurse at a West Yorkshire referral hospital is celebrating after being named one of only three RVNs in the UK to gain a prestigious industry qualification.

Bethany Pope has worked at Linnaeus-owned Paragon Veterinary Referrals since 2019 and has been expanding her skills in anaesthesia during that time.

She has now been recognised with veterinary technician specialist (VTS) status in anaesthesia – one of only three nurses in the UK to gain the qualification in 2024, and 17 worldwide.

Bethany said: “I have always wanted to provide the best care for my patients and support my team in their work too. This qualification was the next step in that and thinking of my patients and peers was really the inspiration for me.

“At work I received invaluable help to get my VTS and was able to access Linnaeus’ enhanced support package for my studying. It included mentors and help from nurses in the central support team along with study time, extra CPD allowances and networking.

“It was great to work alongside others aiming for the same thing, and to have the support from my employer.”

Bethany – who leads a team of six anaesthesia nurses – said along with ensuring Paragon’s patients continue to receive the best possible standard of care, the qualification is also a great personal achievement.

She added: “I wanted to prove I was able to work at the top of my licence and be the best I could possibly be for the patients.

“Having a better understanding of anaesthesia allowed me to better support patients through procedures and nurse them.”

The qualification took around two years to complete, with hours of training, work and exams.

Bethany added: “To even begin the application process, you must have worked in the discipline for five years, have 40 hours of CPD in the speciality and had two letters of recommendation from a specialist.

“The qualification is two years, with a casebook to complete, four case reports and two exams. It’s been hard work but it’s definitely worth it.”

Chris Linney, interim clinical director at Paragon, said: “This is an exceptional achievement for Bethany and the whole team at Paragon is very proud of her.

“She has demonstrated her care and compassion for her patients over many years, and this globally-recognised qualification is a fitting reward for her hard work.”

Paragon provides expert care in anaesthesia and analgesia, cardiology, dermatology, diagnostic imaging, internal medicine, neurology, oncology, ophthalmology, orthopaedics and soft tissue surgery.