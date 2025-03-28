Wakefield's Recycling Woes: Contamination on the Rise
The figures, obtained through a Freedom of Information (FOI) request by Skips and Bins, show that total bin replacements in Wakefield were 4484 in 2023 and 4051 in 2024, representing a decrease of 9.7%. May 2023 saw the highest monthly total, with 376 bins replaced, while December 2023 had the lowest, with 304. While bin replacements fluctuated across months from 2023 to 2024, the overall yearly total decreased. Bin replacements can cost residents £25.25.
The data also reveals a dramatic increase in recycling bins not being collected due to cross-contamination. In 2023, 156 bins were refused collection, compared to 186 in 2024, representing a 19% increase. The highest number of refusals was recorded in May 2024, with 33 bins not collected, while the lowest was in February 2023, with 5 bins refused. Every month in 2024 saw a significant rise compared to the previous year, with May 2024 experiencing the largest percentage increase.
Scott Hawthorne, Founding Director of Skips and Bins, commented:
“Even if a small amount of the wrong material ends up in your recycling bin, it can contaminate the entire truckload, meaning tonnes of perfectly good recyclables end up going straight to landfill. Not only this, but you can also be fined up to £200 for placing non-recyclable items in recycling bins."