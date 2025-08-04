Walking borders, changing lives

This August, as the UK faces another summer of rising temperatures and rising mental health concerns, one man is taking a stand.

Stephen Johnson, Managing Director of Quooker UK & Ireland, will take on a challenge of extraordinary scale: walking 64 kilometres and over 83,000 steps every single day for 31 consecutive days – totalling 2,000 kilometres, to raise funds for two life-changing charities:

Grief Encounter, which helps children and young people through the trauma of bereavement.

The Friendship Circle, which provides vital support to children and adults with physical and learning disabilities and their families.

That’s 45 marathons. 2.6 million steps. No rest days.

Stephen Johnson, Managing Director of Quooker UK & Ireland enjoying a scenic hike with trekking poles

Walking through grief, step by step

Every year in the UK, more than 46,000 children lose a parent. The emotional impact is lifelong – affecting mental health, education and long-term wellbeing. Yet many children face this grief alone.

“This is more than a physical test,” says Stephen. “This year, I walk in tribute to my late father, Neville, who passed away in September 2024. Last year’s walk was in memory of my mother, Sandra, whom I lost when I was just 18 months old. I know what grief feels like. I want to turn that pain into purpose – and help young people find strength, support and hope.”

But Stephen’s mission doesn’t stop at the finish line. As a business leader, he’s known for building Quooker UK from scratch – not just with innovation, but with heart. He champions wellbeing, empathy and resilience in the workplace, mentoring others and advocating for mental health support across all levels of business.

Stephen Johnson on last year's walking challenge

“We often measure success in numbers,” says Stephen. “But true strength is knowing when to ask for help, when to be kind and when to stand up for others. That’s what this walk represents.”

Summer giveaway – your chance to win a Quooker

To encourage public support, Quooker is also launching a special summer giveaway. Anyone who donates £10 or more will be entered into a prize draw to win a full Quooker tap system – with multiple winners announced throughout the walk.

Stephen has already raised over £60,000 through previous endurance walks. But this final journey is his most ambitious and most meaningful yet.

Get Involved

Stephen’s journey is more than a physical feat – it’s a powerful story of endurance, remembrance and hope. If you’re a journalist, blogger, community group or a brand looking to support or share this inspiring challenge, we’d love to hear from you.

Be part of something meaningful. Help us raise awareness. Help us raise hope.

To donate directly or follow Stephen’s journey, visit: https://www.quooker.co.uk/charity/walk/2025

To learn more, visit griefencounter.org and friendshipcircle.co.uk