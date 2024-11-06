Walton Woman loses weight and becomes Diamond with Slimming World

Mandy Atkinson had been overweight for most of her adult life and, like many people she'd tried lots of eating plans and fad diets, that just didn't last...Until she discovered Slimming World

Mandy says: Although I did lose weight it would always creep back on. In September 2021, after 33 years, I resigned from my job, leaving me ‘home alone’ for hours every day. Inevitably I began to snack more and by December my weight had increased, I felt like I’d become a couch potato. That’s when I received a leaflet through my letterbox for the Slimming World Group in Walton. I knew this was the sign I'd been waiting for!

I was anxious to join as I'd never been to a Slimming World group before and I didn’t really know what to expect. I was worried I would feel like an outsider. However, my anxiety soon disappeared as I was introduced to the Consultant, Andrew and to the group - was made to feel so welcome by everyone. The group's fun and the weight losses are truly inspiring, and I always pick up lots of new recepie ideas. Andrew always makes new members feel at ease, and there is a wonderful sense of true warmth and camaraderie within the group.

I was so proud to achieve my Personal Achievement Target in September 2022, having lost 2st 10.5lb. With the support of my Slimming World group, I've maintained my target weight now for just over 2 years, and became a Diamond Target Member in September 2023. I coudn't have done this without the support I receive each week from Andrew and our group.

Even though I've been a Target member for over 2 years I still find it unbelievable how flexible Food Optimising is and that I'm able to freely eat the foods I love, particularly pasta and potatoes. With previous diets my husband and I usually ate different meals but with Slimming World we both eat thesame food and we both really enjoy it! I have discovered lots of new recipes on the website and in the various recipe books. My favourite is ‘Peanut Butter Chicken Pasta’.

If you're struggling with your weight, I would highly recommend our group in Walton - It's one of the best decisions I've ever made.

Andrew Crosby-Bromley, the Consultant for the Walton group says: I'm so proud of Mandy and everything she's achieved and accomplished. As Mandy started to lose weight, her confidence soared and both the group and I were absolutely delighted when she achieved her Personal Achievement Target. Mandy is a valued member of my group, offering help and support to other members. She truly is amazing and so inspiring.

Food Optimising is Slimming World's healthy eating plan, based on the liberating concept of Free Food. We encourage our members to fill up on those foods that are naturally lower in energy density (calories per gram) and also highly satisfying while limiting foods that are highest in fat and sugar and are less satisfying, so they lose weight without ever feeling hungry or deprived and without having to weigh, measure or count everything they eat.

If you'd like to kickstart your weight loss, come along to Walton Sports & Social Club, Shay Lane, Walton, WF2 6LA on Saturdays - 7:30am & 9am