WDH celebrates bringing 4,000 homes to Yorkshire
During 2023/2024, 422 homes have been completed with 266 homes being made available for rent and 156 for shared ownership. This makes last year the most successful on record for WDH’s new build development programme.
This year, WDH also completed its 4,000th home since forming in 2005. The homes, owned by WDH, have been built across Yorkshire, including in Wakefield, Market Weighton, Harrogate, Rotherham and Barnsley.
This milestone was celebrated at Bridge Homes Yorkshire LLP St Swithins development in Wakefield, where WDH has acquired 36 homes for a mix of affordable rent and shared ownership.
Sue Young, Executive Director of Investment at WDH, said: “This milestone of 4,000 property acquisitions is a huge achievement for WDH to have reached. We’re always striving to find new ways to provide homes people can make their own and help to grow local communities.
“In addition to this, to have added over 400 properties for rent or shared ownership in the space of a year, and in a challenging financial climate, is a great outcome for our customers and a credit to the development team and everyone in WDH who supports this team.
“These new homes will give people more affordable options to get on the housing ladder and help the current housing shortage. We have already secured more opportunities for new homes over the coming year than ever before and we continue to have big ambitions for growth.”
Maria Zafra, a new shared owner on the St Swithins development in Wakefield, added: "We were looking for a nice family home in a nice area, but buying a house is difficult when you need a large deposit. Shared ownership gave us a chance to buy our first house and is a great opportunity for other families to do the same.”
