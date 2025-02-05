WDH on the lookout for 19 new apprentices

WDH is looking for 19 new apprentices across trades, housing, and office-based roles, including a brand-new creative apprenticeship, to start in September 2025.

The housing association, based in West Yorkshire, has been offering apprenticeships for almost 20 years, giving people an opportunity to gain valuable skills and experience whilst earning a wage.

After completing their apprenticeship, successful candidates can become Business Trainees for up to a year to give them time to look for a permanent role with WDH.

Becky Maulkinson, Apprentice Team Leader, said: "It’s an exciting time to launch our next intake for our housing and office apprenticeship programme, aiming to attract new colleagues to a career in social housing!

Current WDH apprentices: Jacob McLaughlin, Olivia Tree, Ruby Wilkinson and Tom Hedge.

“This innovative programme is part of our ongoing commitment to growth, diversity, continuous learning, and providing opportunities across our communities. We’re growing our offer year on year and this year is especially exciting as we look to recruit our first ‘Content Creator Apprentice’ to our communications and marketing team.

“Apprenticeships are for anyone aged 16 or over, and we are keen to hear from potential candidates on how their unique experiences can support us in being an inclusive and representative employer.”

Ruby Wilkinson, a current WDH Gas Engineering apprentice, added: “When WDH initially came to my school to talk to us about the apprenticeships they made it clear how accepting they were of others and their backgrounds. I was nervous at first, but I’ve been made to feel very comfortable, accepted, and equal to everyone else.”

The roles available are:

Trade roles

one roofing apprentice;

one plastering apprentice;

two joinery apprentices;

two gas engineer apprentices;

two plumbing apprentices; and

two electrical apprentices.

Office and housing roles

one content creator (communications and marketing) apprentice;

four housing and property management apprentices;

one shared ownership apprentice; and

one human resources apprentice;

To apply for a WDH apprenticeship, please visit www.wdh.co.uk/vacancies