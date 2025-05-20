West Ardsley pupils get creative with visit to the woods

West Ardsley woods became a hub of activity when primary school pupils discovered the art of den building.

A group of year three pupils from Hill Top Primary Academy visited Haigh Woods to put new building kits, donated by homebuilder Redrow, to the test.

The historic woodland, which runs through the centre of Redrow’s The Glade at Woodland Vale development, is a location visited weekly by the school for their forest sessions.

Pupils had a real woodland adventure, looking at different ways to create dens with tarpaulins, groundsheets and not forgetting bunting!

Steve Jackson, sales director at Redrow Yorkshire, said: “We’re very pleased to have donated these den building kits to Hill Top Primary Academy. Being outdoors has so many advantages and is great for mental and physical health too. We hope the pupils enjoy these kits for many years to come.”

Hill Top Primary Academy principal, Joanne Lancaster said: “The children love visiting the woods as part of our forest school programme. We use tools, build dens, climb trees, use slack lines and zip lines and lots more.

“The children notice the changes that each season brings every time we come to the forest. Spending time here has huge benefits for their physical and mental health and wellbeing.”

Redrow’s development, accessed via Sandringham Drive, off Haigh Moor Road, will be built around four parcels of land, close to and surrounding Haigh Wood. New and existing footpaths will connect the homes to the woodland, open space and the surrounding residential areas.

Pupils at Hill Top Primary School pupils get creative

Properties at The Glade at Woodland Vale will include a range of two, three and four-bedroom homes, all from Redrow’s sought after Heritage Collection, which are influenced by Arts and Crafts architecture and designed to blend well with the locality.

For further information on Woodland Vale visit www.redrow.co.uk/developments/woodland-vale or call the sales team on 01924 961116.

Hill Top Primary Academy, part of Leodis Academies Trust, is a one form entry primary school near Woodland Vale, with pupils from nursery to Year 6. For further visit www.hilltopprimary.org.uk