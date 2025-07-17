What a joy it is for families at Ackworth Community Library
In 2013 Ackworth Community Library was rescued from council closure by Ackworth residents who set up a board of Trustees and is now manned by 3 paid employees and several volunteers. Over the years this library tea, it's volunteers, employees and trustees have brought their own skills and experience in business, tech, creativity and teaching to create this community library and hub which has so much to offer for all age groups.
Apart from the regular Friday coffee mornings there is the "The Chapter and Verse" book club , jigsaws, printing photocopying and computer services. All seasonal events are celebrated including Christmas, Halloween and Easter. A Warm Space scheme runs during the winter months with refreshments and snacks generously donated by Brakes from Hemsworth and The Go Local shop in Ackworth which kindly supplies the library with milk all year round. From October 2024 to March 2025 the library provided the community with almost 1000 free drinks.
The Library is a charity and depends on donations of books which are catalogued for the shelves or sold on via Ebay and online to second hand book sellers such as World of Books, plus fundraising from Galas, donations from Benefactors and grants to keep the Library afloat. "We would love to expand and thrive rather than just survive .." says manager Sarah Jennings. She adds "we'd love to create more social space for an adults' coffee zone and workspace, but that would depend on a more sustained and committed funding from a more major Benefactor.