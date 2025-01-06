What a ‘Weigh’ to start 2025!

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Weight-loss experts from Castleford and Featherstone who have won brilliant bronze awards for the exceptional work they do in helping hundreds of people in the area to lose weight every week, are expanding their success by launching new groups in Castleford and Ackworth.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rachel, who runs groups in Castleford and Airedale and Sinead who runs a Featherstone group, have been given the ‘Bronze’ status by the UK and Ireland’s leading weight management organisation because of their successes in supporting local slimmer’s to reach their dream weights, improve their health and change their lives.

The accolade is awarded to Slimming World Consultants who successfully build a vibrant and dynamic group of around 50 members, and when the service they provide is so good that members keep coming week after week.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rachel says: “We are delighted to be given the opportunity to help even more people lose weight in Castleford, Featherstone and Ackworth. I became a consultant just 2 years ago after losing 6 stone in weight myself with Slimming World and in that time I have watched so many lives transform.

Rachel before losing 6 stone

Sinead says, I feel so passionate about helping people to transform their lives by losing weight in the same way that I did when I lost 6 stone with Slimming World. Losing weight made me feel happier and healthier and gave me so much more confidence. I became a Consultant because I wanted to share that feeling and help other people to achieve the same success I had myself. Seeing the members in our groups reach their target weight is so rewarding and receiving our bronze awards and launching new groups is just the icing on the cake. I can’t wait to get started with the Thursday morning Ackworth group.

On receiving her bronze award, Rachel says “This award belongs to the group’s members. They’re the ones who make the groups the success that they are, with their fabulous commitment, the wonderful support they give each other every week, and, obviously, their impressive weight losses while following Slimming World’s Food Optimising eating plan. I too can’t wait to launch the Monday evening group at St Joseph’s Church in Castleford to help even more people”

The groups have put healthy weight loss on the map in both Castleford and Featherstone. Together, they’ve lost an amazing 756 stone this year. Sinead says: “The number of people living with obesity is at record levels and in the Wakefield district, it’s estimated that 35% of adults are living with obesity with a further 37% being overweight. As well as the emotional difficulties this causes, obesity is linked to many serious health conditions such as type 2 diabetes, heart disease, strokes and several types of cancer. So I’m extremely proud to be supporting people in our community each week to lose weight by eating more healthily and adopting a more active lifestyle for the long term. The healthy influence of Slimming World stretches right across families, too, with 75% of members reporting that they have influenced their family and friends to make healthier food choices.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Want to find out more? To join a group near you, please visit www.slimmingworld.co.uk . We look forward to welcoming you to our groups.

Sinead before losing 6 stone

Slimming World is currently looking for highly motivated people who would like to inspire others to lead happier, healthier lives. For more information on this flexible, rewarding role visit https://www.slimmingworld.co.uk/become-a-consultant