Whitwood Girlguiding celebration event a huge success

The morning was packed with exciting, hands-on activities for the young members. Girls took part in Lego engineering challenges, bridge building with Story Construction, circus skills workshops, and got creative with craft sessions led by local artists. There was plenty of fun to be had on the bouncy castle, with laughter echoing across the space as friendships were built and new skills explored.

A Rainbow parent commented: “It was a lovely day to celebrate my daughter’s achievements as a Rainbow but also to see the progression of Girlguiding. It was inspiring to see where Girlguiding can take her and it was a lovely opportunity to showcase the community and how they have made an impact on the local area.”

The event recognised the incredible achievements of members across all sections. Girls were awarded their Bronze, Silver and Gold Awards, reflecting their dedication, skill-building and community spirit. These achievements mark some of the highest accolades they can earn in their Guiding journey.

Adult volunteers were also celebrated, receiving County Awards, Good Service Awards, and Long Service Awards—some recognising over thirty years of dedicated service. These presentations were a powerful reminder of the commitment and heart that Girlguiding volunteers bring to their roles.

A special moment in the celebration included recognition for a Young Leader who had completed her Young Leader Qualification, demonstrating the bright future of leadership within the movement.

A highlight of the afternoon was a block printing session, where volunteers were invited to unwind and try their hand at this traditional craft. Led by a local creative practitioner, the session was thoroughly enjoyed, offering a chance to relax, socialise and take home a handmade keepsake as a thank you for all they do.

The event was also the stage for the very first Thornton-Naylor Award for Outstanding Contribution, named in honour of two inspirational women whose many years of service held the Division together during challenging times. The award will now be presented annually to recognise volunteers who go above and beyond in their commitment to Girlguiding and their wider community.

Division Commissioner, Sam Brown, shared: “Today captured everything that makes Girlguiding so special – growth, creativity, friendship, and the incredible power of volunteers. We’re proud of everyone who earned awards and so grateful to every adult who gives their time to support our young people.”

The entire celebration was made possible thanks to support from the Wakefield Council Culture Grant, enabling the Division to provide such a vibrant, inclusive and joyful event for its members.

As many local units continue to grow, there is an urgent need for more volunteers. Some units are full, and others are only just managing to stay open. Just one extra volunteer can help open spaces for up to eight more girls.

If you’re interested in getting involved, visit www.girlguiding.org.uk/interested and help create more moments like this in your local community.

The Thornton-Naylor award will be presented yearly to dedicated volunteers.