Workplaces turn to group singing to boost wellbeing and productivity

Barnsley College is the latest in a series of employers to book a singing workshop for their staff CPD day.

As we contemplate World Mental Health Day today, as businesses and as members of the wider community, many of us will be asking ourselves what we can do to help improve the mental health of those we surround ourselves with. As leaders of businesses, both small and large, we have a duty of care to those who work with, and for, us. Increasingly, businesses are creating opportunities for their employees to take some time for self care, create stronger bonds and improve their sense of wellbeing. Options are varied, from axe-throwing to golf to raft building. However, some are looking away from the traditional 'physical' activities, to something more creative. Journaling, for instance, is becoming popular, arming people with tools to look inwards for peace and solutions. Creative writing workshops are another way for people to learn to express themselves. As a professional musician and choir leader, I preach the many benefits of music, singing and songwriting and I’m on a personal mission to change the reputation of group singing. Singing releases the feel good hormones - endorphins and dopamine. Oxytocin is released during group singing and induces a feeling of belonging, thus bonding a team, with obvious benefits to your business. Stress levels can be lowered, productivity can be increased and creativity can be unleashed. Participants report feeling uplifted, happy and calm after a singing workshop. “I surprised myself how quickly I picked it up”. “I’m enjoying doing something different, it’s really good fun”. Songwriting offers another level of creativity and team work, and recording an original song as a team is a unique, memorable experience. Maybe, as a director, you can understand the scientific benefits of singing, yet still you say to me, "But Jenna, my team won't want to sing!". My response to that is this. Who doesn't enjoy music? Who hasn't ever joined in with a chant at a football match, or karaoke at the pub, or sang a hymn at a wedding? There is something infectious about singing and even the most reluctant team member can be convinced to give it a go and join in. I've had teams come for sessions before with some members hovering at the edge of the room hoping I won't notice them. However, ice breakers and warm ups are so accessible and silly, that even the most nervous, self conscious or unenthusiastic participants end up feeling ok about getting involved. Singing and music is for everyone. Our education system is reducing the amount of creativity in the curriculum, a short sighted plan that will undoubtedly reduce innovation and creative output from the UK in the longer term. We can help inject creativity back into the mindset of our nation, one song at a time. Parents in your team will encourage their children to join the school choir, or ask their teacher to start one. Schools will be forced to notice the improvement to grades and behaviour that an increase in music influences. If you would like to discuss how I can help your team, please get in touch today. Interested businesses should contact Jenna Fan at [email protected] or via website https://fanfaremusic.com. Jenna Fan has been Director of Fanfare Music school in Ossett for seven years, teaches piano, leads choirs and plays keyboards/sings in UK alt-country band The Bondurants.