Xscape Yorkshire completes new lift installation featuring artwork by local artist

Xscape Yorkshire has completed works to install a new state-of-the-art lift, which features a vibrant new art installation by local artist, Nicolas Dixon.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Yorkshire-based abstract artist, Nicolas Dixon, has transformed the side of the new lift into a contemporary and engaging display for visitors to admire when visiting the centre. Using biomorphic shapes and vivid colours, the hand-painted artwork, named “Everything in its right place” also features subtle depictions of local landmarks and heroes, including Henry Moore, Viv Nicholson, and Castleford Tigers, while adding a fresh, contemporary touch to the space.

With 15 years of experience as a professional artist, Nicolas Dixon’s work spans the globe, including Ibiza, New York, Melbourne, Tanzania and India. Closer to home, he has contributed to projects at Trinity Leeds, Leeds Kirkgate Market and Leeds United’s Elland Road. He is also the artist behind the iconic ‘Bielsa the Redeemer’, hailed as one of “football’s greatest street art”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nicolas Dixon commented: “Having briefly collaborated with Xscape back in 2021, it was an honour to receive a call from the Centre Director, inviting me to paint a mural on the side of the newly installed lift shaft.

Nicolas Dixon's “Everything in its right place” mural at Xscape Yorkshire

“The mural has been designed as an evolving piece which allows the opportunity for future additions – and the artwork features 19 hidden nods to local legends and important cultural references for the public to find as they visit.

“It’s been great to hear the public reactions throughout the week whilst I’ve been painting the artwork, and I hope that this new landmark will be admired for years to come.”

The new lift has replaced the previous cactus-shaped lift and is part of a wider refresh to enhance the interior of the centre and improve accessibility for visitors. As part of the redevelopment plans, brand-new escalators will be installed at the main entrance in 2025.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Xscape’s brands have also invested in their offerings with store refurbishments and expansions. Volcano Falls, the centre’s popular crazy-golf attraction, has recently revitalised its two 18-hole adventure golf courses featuring fresh challenges, exciting obstacles and upgraded holes, alongside introducing a brand-new, fully interactive and immersive Digital Darts system, offering a thrilling and fun-filled adventure for families, friends and avid crazy-golfers alike.

Nicolas Dixon's “Everything in its right place” mural at Xscape Yorkshire

Jason Warren, Centre Director at Xscape Yorkshire, said: “As a leisure destination, it is important for us to constantly invest and evolve to create a place where people want to come together and create memorable experiences.

“We're thrilled to collaborate with Nicolas Dixon to inject colour and energy to our new lift. Our aim was to create an inspiring piece of public art that pays tribute to Castleford's heritage while also sparking curiosity and creating a focal point for visitors to admire during their visit.

“We are driven to bring an unrivalled experience to our centre and expand our offering to ensure we feature the brands our visitors want to see. Last year, we welcomed The Gymnastics Academy and Me@t, and this year we’re excited to have Vue join our lineup. It’s also great to see other brands like Volcano Falls continuing to elevate their offering to deliver a fresh and vibrant experience for our visitors.”

For more information about Xscape Yorkshire, please visit https://xscapeyorkshire.co.uk/